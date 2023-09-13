New sign at Moore Park details old rules

ONTARIO — Hours before Ontario City Council was expected to make a decision on Tuesday about going from leasing Moore Park to purchasing it, crews with Jacobs, the city’s Public Works contractor, installed a new sign near the gazebo detailing rules related to park use.
The rules are nothing new, City Manager Dan Cummings told the council later that night.
“I had some folks call today regarding the transient situation in the park and a lot of trash,” said Councilor Penny Bakefelt, who noted she’d also heard about the the sign being installed.
Cummings said he had Ontario Police Department and sent officers down to the gazebo “to help move the unhoused along and basically inform them of the new regulations.”
“If they want to use it like any citizen they have to do the same process: Anybody using a pavilion for more than two hours must get a [special events] permit — that has been in place for a long, long time,” he said.
Without the rule, anyone could take up space in the pavilion, preventing those with permits, such as the Ontario Saturday Market, from using it.
Cummings said the city is taking “baby steps,” regarding its new rules about the time, place and manner in which individuals can camp on public property. The city established these in June per a new state law that went into effect July 1. Cummings said the steps include putting up signs to begin the “education process of explaining to the unhoused — I call them that because they really don’t have no place to go and if not, we provide a place in town.”
Per Ordinance No. 2819-2023, passed June 13, that designated space is a 2.8-acre site at 1142 S.E. 13th Ave. With the exception of that site, camping is prohibited on any city property from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and extended periods of stay in pavilions and gazebos is disallowed. Cummings confirmed in a text message early Tuesday the area is ready for use "by Ontario unhoused that we remove from city property."
He told the council later that night, the message is “don’t be camping in our parks,” he said.
‘People are afraid’
Moore Park is in the downtown corridor, on the corner of South Oregon Street and Southwest First Avenue. Nearby businesses have struggled for several years with myriad issues related to homelessness. There has been a significant uptick, according to those business owners, since the gazebo’s installment and Measure 110, which both happened in 2021. The ballot measure passed by voters decriminalized personal possession amounts of all drugs as people were supposed to be able to seek treatment as an alternative to paying a $100 fine. By and large, however, many local substance use counselors say very few people, if any, are actually seeking treatment.
Marilyn Ohler, who has owned Electric Beach for 30 years and has been in her current location since 1998, said things have gotten worse in the past couple of years.
“People are afraid to walk out to their cars,” she said, clarifying that was staff and clients, alike.
“They just have so many people hanging out over at the park, some without a blouse on,” Ohler said. “We know they are dealing drugs, you can see it. They get in fights, yell at you and scream at each other. It’s not a good environment and I have a lot of young people who come in and tan.”
She also said people using drugs in the open and other issues related to substance abuse have gotten worse since Measure 110 passed.
“You betcha, it has got 10 times worse within the last two years,” she said. “It’s ridiculous. It’s overwhelming. I feel sorry for the people, but you know, it’s their choice. People have tried to help and they don’t take the help.”
‘Just makes it harder’
Just after Marquo Gomez, and other Public Works staff had cemented in the new sign, the Argus caught up with a man who was inside the gazebo. There were items spread out on tables inside the shelter, as well on the ground outside of it.
The man said his name was Johnny, and the newspaper asked him if he was aware of the new rules for the park.
He said he was aware the city was implementing them, adding, “It sucks.”
Johnny said he has been homeless in Ontario “for a while,” and that finding actual shelter is the biggest struggle he faces.
“Pack around my stuff all the time, going from two hours in one place to two hours at the next place, and it’s just going to get irritating,” he said. “They have no place for the homeless here.”
Johnny said the city’s limited shelter options for homeless are “for older people,” making it harder for younger people like himself.
In addition to being homeless, he said he is disabled.
“I’m trying to do the best I can,” Johnny said. “The living situation and everything else — not having proper help to get things done — they don’t have that here. No help at all, period.”
Knife attack ’unfounded’
As far as an accusation circulating around downtown that someone was attacked in the downtown corridor, Cummings said officials have not been able to confirm that.
“As far as we’re concerned, it’s unfounded and there is no evidence that someone was attacked with a knife,” he said.
An employee of Electric Beach told the Argus Observer on Tuesday that she was happy to see the sign going up and that the city was doing something about the situation at the park. She also said she heard a mail carrier was held up at knife point at about 9:45 a.m. Sept. 5.
“People visually seen her running,” she said, commenting that the incident happened “30 yards from our front door.”
A request for further information from Ontario Police Department regarding the Sept. 5 incident also turned up nothing.
“We haven’t taken any reports of a USPS employee being held at knife point or them being assaulted or harassed by anyone,” said Lt. James Swank in an email.
He said he had a patrol officer follow up on the accusation with the Post Office in Ontario and that, “they confirmed they have NOT had any employees held at knife point or anything along those lines. They are going to confirm with their employees but advised nothing of this nature has been reported to them.”
Swank did say that Ontario Police responded to an incident at Moore Park at 9:45 a.m. Sept. 5, involving two men.
“One of the subjects was a transient male that was being disorderly,” Swank said. “But there was no knife involved in that incident.”
