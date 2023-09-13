Quantcast
Parks

New sign at Moore Park details old rules

Includes 2-hour time limit for sheltered areas without permit

A new sign detailing use rules for Moore Park is freshly cemented near the sidewalk on South Oregon Street. The rules are not new and are the same for all city parks, including a two-hour time limit for pavilions, gazebos and picnic shelters, unless the person has a permit. Inside the gazebo, which is surrounded by personal belongings, is a homeless man named Johnny, who just found out about the rule and said it will make things more difficult for people like himself, as there are no full-time homeless shelters in the city.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Hours before Ontario City Council was expected to make a decision on Tuesday about going from leasing Moore Park to purchasing it, crews with Jacobs, the city’s Public Works contractor, installed a new sign near the gazebo detailing rules related to park use.

The rules are nothing new, City Manager Dan Cummings told the council later that night.



Tags

Topics

Top Stories

An error occurred