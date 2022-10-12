PORTLAND — OPB, a member-supported public media organization serving the Northwest, on Tuesday announced the premiere of a new documentary about Johnnie Ray, an Oregon-born singer, songwriter and 1950s teen idol. “Johnnie Ray” is available to watch online now and it airs on OPB TV on October 24 at 9 p.m.

Born near Dallas, Oregon in 1927, Ray was once arguably one of the biggest pop stars in the world. His unique sound and performance style thrilled audiences. Hard of hearing from a young age, Ray was a pioneer for the Deaf community while helping usher in the age of rock and roll.



Tags

Load comments