FRUITLAND
A Fruitland auto service shop will join five other Treasure Valley businesses on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, to provide more than $5,000 in free oil change services donated to veterans and active military personnel in celebration and support of our armed forces.
This is the 20th consecutive year NAPA Auto Care Centers has donated the oil filters for the event. Military personnel from any branch of the armed forces — including active, retired, disabled, and veterans of foreign wars — and spouses of active military personnel are eligible to receive a free standard lube, oil, and filter service. The offer includes the oil filter and up 5 quarts of regular oil.
The procedure will be different this year due to COVID-19 concerns. A limited number of vouchers will be issued by each participating business on Nov. 11 and then service will be provided by appointment only.
The local automotive shops participating in the free oil change event are:
• Modern Auto Service, at 1225 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Fruitland; (208) 452-2886, www.modernautoservice.net;
• Garry’s Automotive in Boise;
• Long Arm Mechanics in Garden City;
• Maz-Tech Automotive in Boise;
• Tune-Tech in Boise; and
• Heritage Auto Repair in Meridian
“Things are different this year due to the coronavirus, but Veterans Day is nevertheless a day to remember those who have made our lives and peace possible in this great United States,” the Treasure Valley NAPA Auto Care Centers said in a statement. “We decided years ago to begin an event that would honor the depth of sacrifice we have seen in our own family and friends. Through a small act of a free oil change we are saying thank you to those who have served or are currently serving our country. It is our hope that every veteran in the Treasure Valley will know that this community is filled with gratitude for their sacrifice.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.