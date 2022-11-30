Myers to receive 2022 Ag Connection Award

SALEM— Oregon Aglink will honor decades of service to agriculture when it presents the Agriculturist of the Year award to Myron and Dotty Miles, owners of Miles Ranch in North Powder, and the Ag Connection award to Shay Myers, CEO of Owyhee Produce at the long-standing Denim and Diamonds dinner and fundraiser. Presented by Wilco and Columbia Bank, with awards sponsored by Saalfeld Griggs and Valley Agronomics, the event will take place on Friday, November 18 at the Salem Convention Center.
Shay Myers will receive the 2022 Ag Connection Award. He is honored for his exemplary efforts to connect consumers with Oregon agriculture both online and in person at his family’s farm on the Oregon-Idaho border.
Myers is a third-generation farmer and serves as the CEO of Owyhee Produce in Nyssa, Oregon. He’s part of the ten households involved in the vertically-integrated business that produces onions, asparagus, sweet potatoes, watermelon, and mint. “We in agriculture need to understand that we do something very important and we’re extremely passionate about it,” says Myers, “but we often look at the people who attack us as hateful when really what they are is missing all of the information.”
With multiple videos on the social media platform TikTok going viral talking about everything from supply chain, inflation, and immigration to how to pick asparagus, Myers has created a place for people to learn, ask questions, and get answers directly from a farmer. Tens of millions of views have led to recognition by strangers in public, interviews with national news outlets as well as speaking in front of legislators at the state and national level.
Myers shows up to meet people where they are — both literally and figuratively — online and in their understanding of what he does. He deliberately shares on a Farming 101 level so that everyone can better understand food production on the farm today. The majority of Oregonians might not be able to walk a mile in a farmer’s shoes, but thanks to communicators like Myers they can certainly learn about the people behind the produce through their favorite online platform.
Myron and Dotty Miles are the recipients of the 2022 Agriculturist of the Year award. For more than forty years the Miles have been dedicated to the land and giving of time and knowledge to neighbors, the community, as well as current and future agriculturists.
