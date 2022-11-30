Myers to receive 2022 Ag Connection Award

Shay Myers, general manager of Owyhee Produce, is pictured in 2017 with donations that were headed to Hurricane Harvey victims.

SALEM Oregon Aglink will honor decades of service to agriculture when it presents the Agriculturist of the Year award to Myron and Dotty Miles, owners of Miles Ranch in North Powder, and the Ag Connection award to Shay Myers, CEO of Owyhee Produce at the long-standing Denim and Diamonds dinner and fundraiser. Presented by Wilco and Columbia Bank, with awards sponsored by Saalfeld Griggs and Valley Agronomics, the event will take place on Friday, November 18 at the Salem Convention Center.

Shay Myers will receive the 2022 Ag Connection Award. He is honored for his exemplary efforts to connect consumers with Oregon agriculture both online and in person at his family’s farm on the Oregon-Idaho border.



