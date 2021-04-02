VALE

The Vale Alumni Association, a group which raises money for scholarships for Vale High School graduates to use after graduation, is planning its fourth annual Hall of Fame Banquet/Auction on Oct. 23 at Four Rivers Cultural Center.

The banquet and auction for 2020 were put on hold due to the pandemic.

The inductees for the Hall of Fame are the 1954 State Football Championship Team for winning the first football championship, along with Doug Maag and Dottie Mendiola.

Tickets will be on sale soon but may be limited depending on COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time.

For more information, contact Dennis or Bobbi Buttice at (541) 473-3681.

