The Structural Racism Exhibit, presented by Matthew Stringer and Kelly Poe, was displayed on the windows of the Four Rivers Cultural Center as an interactive experience for everyone to read and learn from as they attended the conference on Sept. 29.
ONTARIO — Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario was the site of the Malheur County Health Equity Conference, a two-day informational event filled with presentations by various local speakers from community health organizations.
The speakers, all of whom gave presentations pertaining to different topics within the spectrum of public health and how it relates to health equity, or allowing every person to achieve the optimal potential for their health as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation defines a vision of health equity as “a society in which everyone has an equal opportunity to live the healthiest life possible.”
The presentations, all varying in scope and structure, explored different aspects of how to advance the idea of promoting health equity in Malheur County.
Participants who attended the conference and checked in prior to the 9 a.m. start time and remained on site for the presentations until 4:30 p.m. were eligible to receive “a certificate for six hours of health equity training” according to the news release detailing the event.
The event not only included a series of presentations happening concurrently throughout the day, there was also an “interactive experience reviewing the history in Oregon that created systems of racism” which featured a display prominently showcased throughout the event for visitors’ perusal.
