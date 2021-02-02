ONTARIO

The Malheur Watershed Access and Habitat Regional Council is meeting by teleconference at 3 p.m. Thursday to discuss the renewal of several area projects that provide hunting access to private land (Alvord Access Area, Jenkins Access Area, Mackenzie Access Area, and Pine Creek Access Area).

Members of the public can participate in the teleconference meeting by calling the toll-free conference line at (720) 279-0026, passcode 208301. For additional information on attending the meeting call program staff at (541) 889-6975.

The Access and Habitat program funds hunter access to private land and wildlife habitat improvements. For more information, visit the dedicated page on Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website at http://bit.ly/3oHsL3G.

