ONTARIO
The Malheur Watershed Access and Habitat Regional Council is meeting by teleconference at 3 p.m. Thursday to discuss the renewal of several area projects that provide hunting access to private land (Alvord Access Area, Jenkins Access Area, Mackenzie Access Area, and Pine Creek Access Area).
Members of the public can participate in the teleconference meeting by calling the toll-free conference line at (720) 279-0026, passcode 208301. For additional information on attending the meeting call program staff at (541) 889-6975.
The Access and Habitat program funds hunter access to private land and wildlife habitat improvements. For more information, visit the dedicated page on Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website at http://bit.ly/3oHsL3G.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.