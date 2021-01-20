Love Local begins next week!

Our newsroom recently looked back on 2020 with a Year in Review special section that was published before the calendar turned.
That meant going through a full year of stories and picking out those that really captured your attention. Much of our coverage was devoted to the pandemic and its effects on our community.
We’ve published more than 500 stories of all shapes and sizes on the effects of COVID-19 — from acts of kindness to soaring caseloads, mask mandates, and canceled events. Many of these articles told the stories of local businesses, all of which have made valiant efforts to survive and thrive through this difficult year.
Every one of those stories had two commonalities. The business owners were no strangers to hard work, and they wouldn’t have made it this far without the community’s support.
We are thrilled that a vaccine has arrived but we won’t be out of this for several months, and it will take even longer for businesses to recover.
Last spring, our parent company, Wick Communications, helped out local businesses with a $500,000 matching grant opportunity. This year, we’re launching our Love Local campaign, and we hope it’ll help local businesses as well as charitable groups around town that have helped us work our way through this.
Love Local begins the week of Jan. 25, and here’s how it works.
• Any local business that sells a product, a policy, membership, etc. qualifies
• Love Local means a great price on advertising (and we do mean a great price — the best rates we offer)
• This is a six-week minimum that includes digital to reach our total audience with your message which means participants will have over 120,000 impressions with their message.
• We are asking each that business, in exchange for the money they will save on their marketing investment, donate a portion of what they make to a local charity of their choice. After the campaign, we’ll celebrate their generous donations right here in our pages.
Everybody is a winner with Love Local. Businesses keep their messages in front of readers, and local charities get a boost at a time when donations are down.
When we mentioned a business in a news story in 2020, many saw an immediate boost in recognition and revenue. Love Local is a continuation of that on the advertising side as we continue to serve our community by putting ourselves solidly behind our local businesses.
If you’d like more information, please contact your advertising rep or message me directly at bradb@argusobserver.com
