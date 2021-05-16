WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks or social distance, except as presently required by business policies or local ordinances. Statewide, only 700 confirmed COVID-19cases were reported this week by the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare.
Both of these are potentially welcome news for operators of Idaho’s long-term care facilities, whose case counts also stayed low this week according to the department’s May 14 weekly COVID-19 summary report. A total of 319 facilities have now reported a total of 9,550 cases, an increase of only 17 cases since May 7. No new outbreaks were reported.
288 facilities have resolved their outbreaks, in which 18 of them reported just one case. As of press time, 1,392 cases in 31 facilities remain active.
The death toll is presently 793, shared by 178 facilities. However, no new deaths were reported this week.
“Just over 400” such facilities exist in Idaho. Following are the latest case counts for facilities affected in Payette and Washington counties.
Ongoing outbreaks
• No ongoing outbreaks were reported this week
Resolved outbreaks
• Royal Villa Care Center, Payette: 17 cases, 1 death
• Communicare #6, Weiser: 26 cases, 2 deaths
• Ashley Manor - Neverly Hills, Payette: 1 case
• Indianhead Estates, Weiser: 7 cases
• Cottages of Payette: 12 cases, 1 death
• Payette Healthcare of Cascadia: 19 cases
• Salubria Center, Cambridge: 18 cases, 1 death
• Cottages of Weiser: 21 cases
• Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitland: 31 cases, 4 deaths
• Weiser Care of Cascadia: 74 cases, 9 deaths
This is the second week in a row without any ongoing local outbreaks, according to the department. However, six of these previously affected facilities have reported a total of 18 related deaths.
As of Friday, Southwest District Health has reported the following case counts: 2,021 confirmed cases and 37 deaths in Payette County, and 873 cases and 21 deaths in Washington County.
Local COVID-19 data can be found at phd3.idaho.gov/covid19/. The latest weekly summary report can be read in full at https://bit.ly/3bv2vG2.
