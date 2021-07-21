WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — The University of Idaho’s Extension office in Meridian has released the results from the Meridian Dairy Show held on June 26. Several members of FFA and 4-H from the Western Treasure Valley area participated and placed in the event.

Results follow with respective chapters or clubs listed for each participant. Youth who placed more than once only have rank and name following the first listing.

SHOWMANSHIP CLASSES

FFA Showmanship — Class 1

1st place: Rylie Stokes, of Vale, Vale FFA

4-H Novice Showmanship

2nd place: Talyn Smith, of Payette, Happy Hooves

4-H Intermediate Showmanship

1st: Mya Smith, of Payette, Happy Hooves

3rd: Teagan Stokes, of Vale, Willowcreek Creekers

4-H Senior Showmanship

2nd: Colton Smith, of Payette, Happy Hooves

Overall Showmanship

Reserve: Colton Smith

QUALITY CLASSES — HOLSTEIN

Heifer, Senior Yearling — Class 1

1st Gold: Mya Smith

2nd Gold: Colton Smith

QUALITY CLASSES — JERSEY

Heifer, Senior Calf

1st Gold: Colton Smith

2nd Gold: Talyn Smith

5th Silver: Mya Smith

Heifer, Summer Yearling

Gold: Rylie Stokes

Heifer, Junior Yearling

1st Gold: Rylie Stokes

2nd Gold: Teagan Stokes

3rd Gold: Teagan Stokes

Heifer, Winter Yearling

1st Gold: Teagan Stokes

2nd Gold: Rylie Stokes

Heifer, Senior Yearling

1st Gold: Teagan Stokes

Jersey, Junior Champion Female

Grand: Rylie Stokes

Reserve: Colton Smith

Cows, Unfreshened 2-year-old

1st Gold: Rylie Stokes

3rd Silver: Rylie Stokes

Cows (2 & 3 years old)

1st Gold: Teagan Stokes

Jersey, Senior Champion Female

Grand: Teagan Stokes

Reserve: Rylie Stokes

Jersey Overall Champion Female

Grand: Teagan Stokes

Reserve: Rylie Stokes

