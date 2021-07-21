WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — The University of Idaho’s Extension office in Meridian has released the results from the Meridian Dairy Show held on June 26. Several members of FFA and 4-H from the Western Treasure Valley area participated and placed in the event.
Results follow with respective chapters or clubs listed for each participant. Youth who placed more than once only have rank and name following the first listing.
SHOWMANSHIP CLASSES
FFA Showmanship — Class 1
1st place: Rylie Stokes, of Vale, Vale FFA
4-H Novice Showmanship
2nd place: Talyn Smith, of Payette, Happy Hooves
4-H Intermediate Showmanship
1st: Mya Smith, of Payette, Happy Hooves
3rd: Teagan Stokes, of Vale, Willowcreek Creekers
4-H Senior Showmanship
2nd: Colton Smith, of Payette, Happy Hooves
Overall Showmanship
Reserve: Colton Smith
QUALITY CLASSES — HOLSTEIN
Heifer, Senior Yearling — Class 1
1st Gold: Mya Smith
2nd Gold: Colton Smith
QUALITY CLASSES — JERSEY
Heifer, Senior Calf
1st Gold: Colton Smith
2nd Gold: Talyn Smith
5th Silver: Mya Smith
Heifer, Summer Yearling
Gold: Rylie Stokes
Heifer, Junior Yearling
1st Gold: Rylie Stokes
2nd Gold: Teagan Stokes
3rd Gold: Teagan Stokes
Heifer, Winter Yearling
1st Gold: Teagan Stokes
2nd Gold: Rylie Stokes
Heifer, Senior Yearling
1st Gold: Teagan Stokes
Jersey, Junior Champion Female
Grand: Rylie Stokes
Reserve: Colton Smith
Cows, Unfreshened 2-year-old
1st Gold: Rylie Stokes
3rd Silver: Rylie Stokes
Cows (2 & 3 years old)
1st Gold: Teagan Stokes
Jersey, Senior Champion Female
Grand: Teagan Stokes
Reserve: Rylie Stokes
Jersey Overall Champion Female
Grand: Teagan Stokes
Reserve: Rylie Stokes
