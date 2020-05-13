BOISE — Idaho middle school/junior high and high school students participated in the 11th Annual Idaho Youth Writing Challenge: Our Collective Future sponsored by the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence.
Among these students were seven high-schoolers from Payette County. These students include Larissa Concidine and Ava Dressen, from Fruitland High School and Dayton Boring, Easton Cable, Regen Esplin, Jazmine Solis and Noah Vantrease, from New Plymouth High School.
“Through stories, we are beginning to understand how deeply interconnected we are to each other, to all living beings, and the earth,” said Kelly Miller, executive director with the Idaho Coalition. “This gives us hope that violence will no longer be a common occurrence and that collective thriving is possible. We cannot become what we cannot imagine.”
The 11th Stories of Our Collective Future publication was compiled from over 1,000 student submissions. Congratulations to Idaho’s student authors whose selections are published and the Stories of Collective Future Award recipients. A special thank you to Idaho’s teachers who encouraged their students to discover new insights through writing and to Malia Collins, Idaho’s Writer in Residence f or assisting with the selection of published authors.
Students wrote on prompts about our collective thriving, love, belonging, cooperation and healing. Through probing questions focused on what we need to create the conditions for everyone to thrive, students shared their insights and hope for the world.
Idaho students from 48 high schools and middle schools were selected for publication. 20 students received the highest Stories of Our Collective Future Award.
Books will be sent to all of Idaho’s secondary schools as well as local libraries.
