Local sports schedule through Dec. 12

Boys Basketball

Dec. 11 Fruitland at Buhl, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 11 Weiser vs. Nampa, 6 p.m.

Dec. 12 Fruitland vs. Vallivue, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 12 Payette vs. Council, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 5 New Plymouth at McCall, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Dec. 11 Fruitland at Homedale, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 11 New Plymouth vs. Grangeville, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 12 Fruitland at Vallivue, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 12 Payette vs. Parma, 3 p.m.

Wrestling

Dec. 11. Fruitland JV Invite, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 12 RD Brown Invite, New Plymouth, 3 p.m.

  

COLLEGE

College football

Dec. 12 Boise State at Wyoming, CBS SN, 4 p.m.

