Local sports schedule through Dec. 12
Boys Basketball
Dec. 11 Fruitland at Buhl, 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 11 Weiser vs. Nampa, 6 p.m.
Dec. 12 Fruitland vs. Vallivue, 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 12 Payette vs. Council, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 5 New Plymouth at McCall, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Dec. 11 Fruitland at Homedale, 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 11 New Plymouth vs. Grangeville, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 12 Fruitland at Vallivue, 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 12 Payette vs. Parma, 3 p.m.
Wrestling
Dec. 11. Fruitland JV Invite, 3:30 p.m.
Dec. 12 RD Brown Invite, New Plymouth, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE
College football
Dec. 12 Boise State at Wyoming, CBS SN, 4 p.m.
