ONTARIO — If she were mayor, she would focus on issues impacting her city, including homelessness and drug abuse among others. That is likely one of the reasons that Jacqueline Penã’s video entry won first place for her age division in statewide civics contest geared toward getting youth more civic minded.
The “If I were Mayor” contest has been held by the Oregon Mayors Association for four years with more and more entries pouring in each year. There were 27 cities overall participating in the civic contest, including Ontario, Vale and Nyssa. Finalists from each of the age groups were then sent on for the state level contest.
A video entry created by Jacqueline Peña, a senior at Four Rivers Prep Academy, a charter school in Ontario, was selected as the top in her age group. There were three first-place winners among the 45 finalists.
To get to the state level, students competed locally with projects varying based on their age group. Those in 4th-5th grade designed posters, those in 6th through 8th grade wrote essays, and those in 9th through 12th grade produced a short video.
First-place winners all get a $500 check and the opportunity to have the prize presented in person during a summer conference in Newport. Peña also received a $500 check from the city for winning the local contest.
The city of Ontario selected 10 winners from entries received, sending Peña and four others on to the state-level competition. There were ties for first place in the elementary school and middle school divisions.
In her video about what she would do if she were Mayor, Peña said she thought about topics based on how her community is. These include homelessness, sidewalks, recycling and drug abuse.
When it comes to homelessness she said it is heartbreaking to see people experiencing homelessness in extreme weather conditions needing food, shelter, clothing and other basic essentials. Noting there already are places to go to for necessities and many groups that are assisting those people, Peña said if she were mayor, she would encourage people to donate time and money those groups that are helping.
For youth walking around the city, she wants to see it be safer where they go out and walk. As such, sidewalks would be a focal point for her.
As far as recycling, she said more of it needs to be encouraged and she’d like to encourage more volunteering to pick up trash around the town. While she sees people doing their part, she said she would like to help set something up so that more people can volunteer whenever they can.
On the topic of drug abuse, she would focus on increasing outreach to students in the school setting.
“Drug abuse, especially for the youth, I hope to continue to have people go to schools and remind them that they are not alone and that they can reach out to people whenever they feel like it,” she said. “It is hard for them to do things alone sometimes, especially when they’re barely going into the world and don’t know what to do, they have no experience with anything.”
Other students who went on to the state-level competition from Ontario included Rafaela Rodman and Eliza Braden for their poster entries; and Melissa Ince and Abilene Lee for their essay entries.
Requests for comment from Peña about what it felt like to secure the win for students in her age group were not returned by press deadline. However, it is worth noting that it was the final week of school when the newspaper was trying to reach her. Peña graduated with her class on Saturday; she who was one of 14 graduates of Four Rivers Community School for the 2021-22 school year.
