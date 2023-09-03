Local fundraiser benefits ‘Heart & Hustle’ baseball scholarship

The family of Cory Holm, former TVCC Chukar baseball player, recently donated $12,000 to the Treasure Valley Community College Foundation to benefit the Cory Holm “Heart & Hustle” Memorial Scholarship. Pictured, from left, are TVCC Baseball Coach Kyle Pearson, Kari and Mick Dietz, Foundation Executive Director Cathy Yasuda, TVCC Athletic Director Levi Day and TVCC Athletic Coordinator Riley Helmick.

 Photo courtesy Cathy Yasuda | TVCC Foundation

EMMETT — The sixth annual Cory Holm “Heart & Hustle” Softball Tournament was held the first weekend in August in Emmett, Idaho. The event is in memory of Cory Holm, a former Chukar baseball player who died in April of 2016 due to severe complications from injuries he incurred playing baseball for Treasure Valley Community College in 2012.

Holm’s family recently presented a check for $12,000 from Cory’s family, Kari and Mick Dietz, that will fund baseball scholarships, named after Holm’s and the “heart & hustle” he constantly demonstrated whether on the field, the court, or in living his life.



