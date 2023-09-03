Local fundraiser benefits ‘Heart & Hustle’ baseball scholarship

The family of Cory Holm, former TVCC Chukar baseball player, recently donated $12,000 to the Treasure Valley Community College Foundation to benefit the Cory Holm “Heart & Hustle” Memorial Scholarship. Pictured, from left, are TVCC Baseball Coach Kyle Pearson, Kari and Mick Dietz, Foundation Executive Director Cathy Yasuda, TVCC Athletic Director Levi Day and TVCC Athletic Coordinator Riley Helmick.
EMMETT — The sixth annual Cory Holm “Heart & Hustle” Softball Tournament was held the first weekend in August in Emmett, Idaho. The event is in memory of Cory Holm, a former Chukar baseball player who died in April of 2016 due to severe complications from injuries he incurred playing baseball for Treasure Valley Community College in 2012.
Holm’s family recently presented a check for $12,000 from Cory’s family, Kari and Mick Dietz, that will fund baseball scholarships, named after Holm’s and the “heart & hustle” he constantly demonstrated whether on the field, the court, or in living his life.
Yasuda said the Foundation is honored to support this scholarship that continues to celebrate the spirit, life, and commitment the former Chukar had for his family, friends, community and the sports he loved.
“Cory’s family and friends turned this unsurmountable tragedy into something so meaningful and positive. All proceeds from the annual tournament not only benefit students at TVCC but help improve the local youth athletic community in Emmett, Cory’s hometown,” Yasuda said in a news release. “This year’s event raised over $18,000. We are so grateful and thankful to Cory’s family, friends and community who put some much work and effort into helping others.”
According to Yasuda, Holm and other late TVCC baseball players will be remembered at the Oscar Lopez Memorial Golf Tournament, presented by TVCC Baseball on Sunday, September 17 at Scotch Pines Golf Course in Payette. The entry fee for the 4-person scramble is $100 per player and includes lunch, gift bag, raffle tickets and a baseball player caddie. There will be prizes and other contests. The tournament starts at 9 a.m. For registration contact Coach Pearson at (208) 559-7694 or at kcpearson@tvcc.cc.
