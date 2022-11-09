PAYETTE — The Western Treasure Valley Food Systems Partnership is hosting a local food summit, brining together industry and community leaders from all over Southwest Idaho and Southeast Oregon. The event will be on Nov. 15 and will be the second in a series of “strategy sessions” for the purpose of determining how to “strengthen our local food system” and assist in eliminating hunger in the region according to a news release from Oregon Food Bank.

The WTV Food Systems Partnership is an entity made up of “private and public partners” working together to establish “the community food system in the Western Treasure Valley region.” The partnership is made possible through a two-year USDA Regional Food Systems Planning Grant in addition to “matching funds from multiple local organizations.”



