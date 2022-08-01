BAKER CITY — On Sunday evening, lightning sparked a fire near Medical Springs, a rural area northeast of Baker City and directly east of Powder River.
The blaze has chewed through about 425 acres of heavy sagebrush and other fuels, including sage grouse habitat. It started about 11 miles southwest of Medical Springs and was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Bureau of Land Management - Vale District on Monday afternoon.
Firefighting crews worked through the night to secure the perimeter of the blaze, being dubbed the Big Rattlesnake Fire.
The wildfire is on private and public land.
A Level 1 — Be Ready evacuation order for residents in west of Highway 203 in the impacted area was issued by the Baker County Sheriff's Office, but has since been lowered. However, the highway remains closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles and local residents, according to the release.
“We had no new growth as of this morning, Vale BLM Fire Duty Officer Jonathan Dunbar said in the release. “Crews will continue to secure the perimeter and mop up today.”
Three Single Engine Air Tankers made retardant drops before it became too dark to fly Sunday.
Six engines and a bulldozer were on scene this morning with two hand crews en route.
The public land impacted is in the Powder River Canyon Area of Critical Environmental Concern, which includes Powder Wild and Scenic River and the five-pasture Big Creek Allotment, according to the release. That area is "managed to protect raptor and wildlife habitat, cultural resources and scenic qualities while allowing for compatible recreational uses. Long before the arrival of pioneers and settlers, the Cayuse, Umatilla, and Nez Perce Indians utilized the hunting and fishing grounds along the length of the Powder River."
Local resources responding include rural fire protection districts from Medical Springs, North Powder, Baker, Eagle Valley and Keating, as well as Lookout-Glasgow Rangeland Fire Protection Association.
