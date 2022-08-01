Purchase Access

BAKER CITY — On Sunday evening, lightning sparked a fire near Medical Springs, a rural area northeast of Baker City and directly east of Powder River.

The blaze has chewed through about 425 acres of heavy sagebrush and other fuels, including sage grouse habitat. It started about 11 miles southwest of Medical Springs and was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Bureau of Land Management - Vale District on Monday afternoon.



