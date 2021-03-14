ONTARIO
The public is urged to attend a family friendly online hosted by the Ontario Community Library this week regarding Natural Night Skies.
During the short presentation, officials will share a couple of local winter night sky constellations and stars.
Attendees are urged to a notebook handy, then go outside after the talk to see it for themselves.
Sammy Castonguay, with Friends of the Owhyee will be the presenter. He has taught astronomy at Treasure Valley Community College since 2016. He is passionate about Natural Night Sky conservation and the OregonOutback Dark sky Network.
Friends of the Owyhee is part of the Oregon Outback Dark Sky Network, promoting natural night sky preservation.
The event is free, but registration is needed. Register online at http://bit.ly/2OLnWue.
For more information, contact the library at (541) 889-6371.
