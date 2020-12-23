Dear Editor,
The yellow fluid in the blood which contains infection — fighting antibodies, called plasma, from persons who have had and have recovered from COVID-19 has been proven to reduce death rates in hospitalized patients by about 40%. In August, the FDA authorized the use of plasma from person who have recovered from COVID-19 only for those hospitalized with the disease, although manufactured antibody drugs, such as Regeneron and one from Eli Lilly can be given to persons with COVID who are not yet hospitalized to try to prevent hospitalization.
Persons who wish to, can donate many times at frequent intervals without harm to themselves, as the body makes more antibodies and plasma for the person donating. In plasma donation, a donor can ask for a procedure in which plasma is removed, but the blood cells of the donor are returned to the donor, making the persons not anemic from frequent plasma donation. In our area, the Red Cross is processing plasma for those who want to donate. Other plasma centers are even giving donors quite a bit of money; I have heard about $300 a donation.
There should be a national effort to have those who have had COVID and recovered to donate plasma for treatment of those hospitalized. If there was an overabundance of plasma donated for hospitalized persons, perhaps the FDA could expand the people who convalescent plasma could be given to, such as those people with pre-existing medical conditions that make them more at risk of death from COVID, rather than waiting several months for vaccine availability.
As drug companies artificially made antibodies help prevent worsening of the disease, so should plasma from those who have been infected and have recovered.
Judith Kirby,
Ontario
