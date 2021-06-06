This past weekend was a show of a great America.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Payette Valley Post 2738 would like to say thank you to all members of communities in the local area.
Your honors to veterans past and present, community spirit, friendship, willingness to help, was on show to everyone what is great about the country we all love.
May the Lord continue his blessing upon us, one and all.
Al Cole
Post Quartermaster, Payette
