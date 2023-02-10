PARMA — On Thursday, the Weiser Wolverines girls basketball team traveled to Parma High School to face off against the Lady Panthers in the Snake River Valley District Championship. Due to both teams advancing to the district championship, they earned an automatic bid to the 2023 IHSAA 3A Girls Basketball State Tournament.

In the game, the two teams battled back and forth throughout four, hard-fought quarters with the game being settled in the final minutes of the game. The Lady Panthers were the first to score, when senior forward Taylor Kaiser (21) scored on a mid-range jump shot. The Lady Wolverines quickly responded as senior guard Brady Reed (3) scored on an assist by senior guard Macy Maloney (12).



