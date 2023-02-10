PARMA — On Thursday, the Weiser Wolverines girls basketball team traveled to Parma High School to face off against the Lady Panthers in the Snake River Valley District Championship. Due to both teams advancing to the district championship, they earned an automatic bid to the 2023 IHSAA 3A Girls Basketball State Tournament.
In the game, the two teams battled back and forth throughout four, hard-fought quarters with the game being settled in the final minutes of the game. The Lady Panthers were the first to score, when senior forward Taylor Kaiser (21) scored on a mid-range jump shot. The Lady Wolverines quickly responded as senior guard Brady Reed (3) scored on an assist by senior guard Macy Maloney (12).
The two teams were tied 8-8 midway through the first quarter, until Weiser jumped ahead of Parma following a 14-0 offensive run. As a result, the Lady Wolverines claimed a substantial lead 22-8.
In the second quarter, the Lady Panthers made a few defensive adjustments to hold Weiser to only seven points. However, the Lady Wolverines also stood their ground on the defensive side of the court to hold Parma to six points, slightly increasing their lead 29-14.
In the second half, the Lady Panthers were the first to score as sophomore guard Kaidance Kaiser (20) made one out of two free throws.
Weiser immediately responded as freshman guard Ellie Shirts (21) drained a 3-pointer from the wing. However, the Lady Panthers had slightly diminished the Lady Wolverines’ lead to 11 points, 43-32.
Parma held Weiser from scoring throughout the first four minutes of the fourth quarter to cut the lead to four points, 43-39. In the final minutes of the game, the Lady Wolverines attempted to maintain their lead in an intense, fast-paced fourth quarter.
With less than 20 seconds left, the Lady Panthers attempted to tie the game with a 3-point shot followed by a second-chance opportunity, but were unable to finish the shot. As Weiser inbounded the ball, they were forced to shoot late-game free throws following an intentional foul. Senior post Mattie Shirts (23) further increased Weiser’s lead to 49-45, before Parma brought the game within two points 49-47. However, Maloney (12) made two additional free throws to secure the Lady Wolverines victory 51-47.
Consequently, the Weiser Wolverines were crowned the 2023 SRV District Champions, after defeating the Parma Panthers. The two teams will advance to the 2023 IHSAA 3A Girls Basketball State Tournament.
The Lady Wolverines will prepare to compete against the No. 4 Sugar-Salem Diggers, after receiving the fifth seed. Weiser will face off against their opponents on Feb. 16, starting at 5 p.m.
The Parma Panthers will prepare to battle against the winner of the state play-in game between Fruitland and Teton. The Lady Panthers will face off against their opponents on Feb. 16, starting at 2 p.m.
