PORTLAND — Like hospitals and health systems nationwide, our health systems are seeing a high number of babies and young children with RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, requiring hospitalization.

RSV is a common respiratory illness – almost all children will have an RSV infection by age 2 – that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms that typically go away in a week or two. However, it’s likely children’s immune systems are not as prepared to fight the virus this year because they were not exposed during the pandemic, when masking, physical distancing and avoiding crowded indoor spaces was common.



Tags

Load comments