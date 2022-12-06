Kale Lime Popcorn Popcorn.org Dec 6, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Green with envy! Kale and lime combine to make this savory treat. Popcorn.org Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ingredients10 cups popped popcorn1 tablespoon margarine or butter, meltedZest of 1 lime2 tablespoons lime juice1/4 cup crushed kale chipsDirectionsPlace popcorn in a large bowl.Wisk lime zest, lime juice and margarine together. Toss to coat popcorn.Sprinkle kale over popcorn, missing to distribute evenly. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Popcorn Lime Juice Margarine Food Zest Kale Lime Tablespoon Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition The Argus Observer 19 hrs ago 0 Most Popular ‘We did not find Michael Vaughan’ Derek Kovick shares health update Why are tenants being left without water? Traffic stop leads to arrests for commercial drug offenses ODOT closes westbound lanes of freeway from Ontario to Baker City County aims to get truancy ordinance on books Court OK’s 2 new members for rail shipping facility board Police make arrest in case of missing boy 'Keep children out of school when they are ill' Clerk releases final election results for Malheur County
