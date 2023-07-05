This still image from a Tuesday video shows flames from a juniper bush fire that started due to a fountain-style firework that got tipped over on its side and shot sparks into the brush. The fire, in the 1100 block of Northwest 22nd Street, was contained to the bush and the power pole and its line that were in the center of the bush, according to Fruitland Fire Chief Jerry Campbell.
These charts from the National Safety Council’s webpage, injuryfacts.nsc.org, show how many deaths were caused from crashes involving emergency vehicles from 2010 to 2021, as well as how pedestrian deaths account for 25% of those crashes in 2021.
This still image from a Tuesday video shows flames from a juniper bush fire that started due to a fountain-style firework that got tipped over on its side and shot sparks into the brush. The fire, in the 1100 block of Northwest 22nd Street, was contained to the bush and the power pole and its line that were in the center of the bush, according to Fruitland Fire Chief Jerry Campbell.
Michelle Schumacher | Argus Observer
These charts from the National Safety Council’s webpage, injuryfacts.nsc.org, show how many deaths were caused from crashes involving emergency vehicles from 2010 to 2021, as well as how pedestrian deaths account for 25% of those crashes in 2021.
FRUITLAND — Despite crowds of citizens in or near roadways, lighting off fireworks from the middle of the street or acting like parade spectators as emergency vehicles rolled through, firefighters were eventually able to reach a fire in a residential neighborhood that was started by fireworks on Tuesday night. Crews were able to get it completely out on the first visit, using a chainsaw to cut up the brush and fuel and scatter it around.
That fire, in the 1100 block of Northwest 22nd Street, was a “pretty large fire,” according to Fruitland Fire Chief Jerry Campbell. He said it was contained to a juniper bush and the power pole that was in the center of it. It also burned the power line that fed power to one house in the neighborhood, knocking out power there until Idaho Power could get it replaced.
While juniper and other evergreen bushes are green, looks can be deceiving. This is because while they look healthy and living, there is an abundance of dead undergrowth along with dry needles and they are oily, according to the chief.
“So they catch fire easy and burn hot and fast, even though they are green,” he said.
But there was something more alarming to Campbell than the fire: As he and crews were responding, they encountered a lot of pedestrians.
“Remember this is a volunteer fire department, so when a page goes off, volunteers are responding from all different directions from their homes to the station and travel there without flashing lights or sirens,” the chief said. “Sometimes, it makes it difficult for volunteers to respond because of fireworks in the middle of the road or people standing in the middle of the road.”
He said it makes a “really dangerous” situation for first responders and for people in the roadway.
“We literally approached with sirens blaring and lights flashing and people were like magnets, scooting close to the road,” Campbell said. “It was almost like driving through a parade.”
When it comes to giving them the space they need, Idaho law does require motorists to yield to any authorized emergency or police vehicle making use of an audible or visible signal. According to data from the National Safety Council 198 people died in crashes involving emergency vehicles in 2021; of these, 25% were pedestrians.
Not only do pedestrians not staying away from the roadways it make it dangerous for first responders, it can be frightening for responders when people don’t give them room to pass safely through.
“It’s scary for us responders to travel through [areas crowded with people], as we’re afraid someone will step into the road,” he said. “We needed people to step back and move away, but it seems they moved closer. We had to slow down, which slowed down response time.”
With this fire having started from a fountain-style firework that tipped over on its side and shot sparks into the bush, Campbell also urges caution around lighting off fireworks.
He urges people to choose a really large, open area to discharged fireworks.
“Most people in town do not have enough adequate space,” Campbell said.
He said they need to provide a large area incase a firework does tip or fail, so that it has room to travel without coming into contact with flammable items.
“Always have a garden hose ready to pull out,” he said.
Equally important is a flat, solid surface to set fireworks on. Campbell urges people to avoid slants and slopes, such as at the end of a driveway or the center of the city streets.
“Sometimes [the middle of the city streets] have a real steep crown, so they lean one way or the other,” he said. “It’s getting to be a real problem here with people setting them off in the middle of the road, and running back and forth when lighting while people are also trying to travel.”
Roads are intended for traveling, not to play on, the chief said.
“We see it more and it’s getting more dangerous every year with people playing in the roadway,” Campbell said.
As such, he urges people to find other safe areas to light off fireworks and to step back and give space to passing first responders.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.