FRUITLAND — Despite crowds of citizens in or near roadways, lighting off fireworks from the middle of the street or acting like parade spectators as emergency vehicles rolled through, firefighters were eventually able to reach a fire in a residential neighborhood that was started by fireworks on Tuesday night. Crews were able to get it completely out on the first visit, using a chainsaw to cut up the brush and fuel and scatter it around.

That fire, in the 1100 block of Northwest 22nd Street, was a “pretty large fire,” according to Fruitland Fire Chief Jerry Campbell. He said it was contained to a juniper bush and the power pole that was in the center of it. It also burned the power line that fed power to one house in the neighborhood, knocking out power there until Idaho Power could get it replaced.



Tags

Load comments