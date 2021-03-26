It seems to have come so fast. The yard work is upon us. So much to be cleared away. The dead organic debris that has accumulated from the lush growth of last summer. The buds on the forsythia bush are about to burst forth with their bright bold yellow announcement of spring. As I rake off the remnants of rhubarb leaves the ruby red beginning of sour stalks are pushing their way to the sunlight. My thoughts turn to the promise of pie. I am busying myself with turning on the water for the yard and garden and making sure all is working as it should.
It was with real remorse that I had turned off the water and drained the pipes last fall. Gardening was one of the joys that filled our days of seclusion as we faced into the bitterness of the pandemic. It seemed so much of our life was being turned off. The leaves from the Box Elder tree had blown in to cover the flower beds that contain the bulbs of hyacinths, daffodils and jonquils.
It is a wondrous mix of sadness associated with endings and the gladness of life associated with new beginnings. It would seem there is a perpetual connection between endings and beginnings. In fact, that connection is to be found in scripture. “I am the Alpha and the Omega, the first and the last, the beginning and the end.” Revelation 22:13. The great conversation our creator is having with creation is full of beginnings and endings. In fact, each one of us has our own story of beginning and endings. Beginnings are to be found in our birthing, our first day of school, our graduation day, our first day on the job, the day of our wedding, the births of our children. But for every one of these beginnings there had to have been an ending. It was the demise of our ancestors that gave rise to our life. As we went to school, we began leaving our childhood behind. As we age and become infirm, we enter into a new perspective of life.
Easter Sunday is within reach. The days are longer, and the light is overtaking the shadows of winter. We are full of hope for an end to the pandemic and we are taking stalk of all that we have learned from our struggles of the past year. There are new ways to do our jobs from home. There are new ways to educate our children. We can communicate across great distances. But there are losses too. Some of us are now without jobs. Some of us are without loved ones. There is still much to learn to carry us to our future. Our mortality is before us. But fear not. It is but the promise of the Alpha and the Omega. While our losses are often hard to manage, we must remember that every ending carries us to a new beginning.
