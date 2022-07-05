Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ONTARIO — Ontario Speedway is hosting jet sprint boat racing again this weekend. On Saturday, boats will be racing around the Ontario Speedway at 1345 Golf Course Rd.

The speedway is located on a portion of the former Ontario Municipal Golf Course and water was put onto the track for weeks so it could soak into the ground to prepare for the initial race.

This will be the second race on the track, with the first race having been June 11.

There will be onsite camping for a fee if anyone is wanting to attend and camp there. It is suggested attendees bring their own seats and shade such as an umbrella or pop-up canopy.

There will be food vendors and beverages onsite.

For more information, visit ontariospeedway.com or call at (208) 573-4255.



Tags

Load comments