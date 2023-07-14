ONTARIO — “We’re happy to do this.”
This is what Mary Ann Shimojima, a member of the Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple, said about bringing back the Japan Nite Obon Festival, in which Japanese-Americans honor ancestors, share Japanese culture, Shin Buddhist teachings and food with the community.
The custom is celebrated throughout Japan and the U.S., anywhere from June to August and will take place locally on Saturday evening at Four Rivers Cultural Center.
“It is to welcome our ancestry, to remember our ancestors, that is the main thing for Obon — a memorial of we are who we are because of our lineage, going back however many years,” she said.
The Obon Festival has been a mainstay in the community for decades, with this year marking the 74th rendition. The festivals were born at about the same time as the Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple organized in Ontario — in the late 1940s. Ontario’s ties to Japan stem from the many Japanese-Americans who live in the Western Treasure Valley. Many came to the area, or are offspring of those who did, during World War II, when they were interned in farm labor camps.
From 1946 to 2019, the festivals have taken place in late summer near the church or elsewhere in the town, until COVID-19 disrupted the annual gatherings.
“It’s going to be different for all of us,” she said. “With COVID, we’ve lost like three years. We can’t even remember the stuff that we used to do, so to be able to get out again with people and see people — it’s pretty important.”
Traditionally, the festival is organized by members of the Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple, with women spending days ahead of the festival making the food that is sold during the festival. However, due to a fire that broke out days ahead of the 2022 Bon service at the temple, that isn’t happening this year.
“It’s been a year and things aren’t back to normal yet,” Shimojima said of the church facilities.
This includes the kitchen, where members would normally be found days ahead of the ceremony doing “lots and lots of cooking.” As such, Matsy’s will be bringing the food that will be available for purchase.
Asked how members feel about not taking part in that tradition, Shimojima remarked that it is a big change.
“We’re not sure, we have nothing to do,” she said. “We’re just going to enjoy.”
Previously they couldn’t really even take time to enjoy the Taiko players except during the dance time.
“So this time, it will be totally different,” she said.
Church members have been hosting practices for bon odori dancing, with the most recent practice taking place on Thursday.
Additionally, the Taiko drumming group has been practicing for their performance, which is at 6 p.m. Fortunately, they were still able to do perform, as many of the drums perished in the church fire. However, Shimojima said some of the instruments were at home with drummers who had kept them after recent performances.
As such, days after the fire, the church was still able to have a performance at its Bon service with the Taiko players.
Due to the damage from the fire, there also will not be temple tours this year. Shimojima said the church pews are still in Payette at Marshalls, where they are being refurbished.
Temple members recently held their first church service inside the building since the fire. That was on July 2, Shimojima said.
“Mike [Iseri] had set up chairs and we had a good turnout,” she said, then added, “the bathrooms aren’t ready, the basement is empty and there is nothing in the kitchen — all the appliances are gone.”
Having grown up in Ontario, Shimojima has participated in the festival her entire life. She said one of her favorite memories over the years was one summer when her cousins’ children came from all over the United States. She said they were young and participated in the dancing.
“That was pretty special to see all the little kids really enjoy and trying to see the teachers you go out and try to follow,” Shimojima said. “They were having a ball and got to wear happi coats, that was pretty memorable,” she said.
Those coats are a “lightweight jacket, very casual,” that are typically worn during festivals and don’t require as much work as traditional kimonos.
Shimojima said kimonos are becoming somewhat obsolete in that “nobody wears them anymore.” This is due to the traditional garments being handed down to children and them sitting in storage.
“They passed them down and we don’t wear them and don’t know how to put them on,” she said.
In the past, Madam Fujima, who taught the dances that her students would perform during Obon, was the person locally who had the most knowledge about kimonos.
“And then there were fewer and fewer of the older generation from Japan,” she said. “We have some ladies from Japan who helped and danced and they are all getting older, too, and nobody is coming up to take their places.”
And it is no simple task to learn how to perform these dances and then turn around and teach them. Madam Fujima took dance courses, going back and forth from the United States to Japan for many years to get training just to be able to teach her dances, according to Shimojima.
That’s why she is very excited that this year a church member with a large Japanese American family will be showing up in kimonos.
“One of our members decided she was going to have all the Nagaki people — guys, grandkids, everyone — they are all going to wear kimonos. They are learning how to put the obis on and it will be quite a neat picture. The Nagakis are a big clan,” she said.
And one of them has been learning how to put the kimonos on, as well as obis, which are the big sashes and bows that go around the waists of the women and secure a kimono in place.
In past years, when the Obon festival moved to Four Rivers Cultural Center, related activities were held inside. However, this year, that will not be possible, due to the Dinosaurs in Motion display. A visual cue outside the center indicates the festival is nearing — a giant red torii gate. The tall parallel gates are said to be unique symbols of good tidings, which act as a passageway into a Shinto shrine’s sacred space. According to information from Sanpai-Japan.com such gates are in front of every Japanese Shinto shrine and sometimes at Buddhist temples.
“We’re hoping it goes good, it’s a totally different arrangement,” Shimojima said. “Mike [Iseri] has worked day and night in trying to arrange stuff outside. It’s a totally different thing.”
