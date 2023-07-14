Japan Nite Obon Festival is back on July 15 — and it's outside this year

A large torii gate sits in front of the entrance to Four Rivers Cultural Center, where the 74th Japan Nite Obon Festival will unfold on Saturday. The festival, which will be back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, is free to the public with traditional foods being available for purchase. It will be taking place outdoors in the Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — “We’re happy to do this.”

This is what Mary Ann Shimojima, a member of the Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple, said about bringing back the Japan Nite Obon Festival, in which Japanese-Americans honor ancestors, share Japanese culture, Shin Buddhist teachings and food with the community.



