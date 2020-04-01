WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — “Shape your future”
That is the statement that opens the United States Census 2020 page found at 2020census.gov.
Only websites affiliated with government entities will have a “.gov” web address, this allows users to be confident when inputting their census data.
Today is April 1, otherwise known as “Census Day.”
Counting the population means allocation of funds for communities based on population.
The census survey can be done online at the United States Census 2020 website. If the online census is not completed, residents will get a home visit in May from local Census representatives who will manually take the information for use in the census.
