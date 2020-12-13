Is your house safe from fire hazards? Ontario fire chief spells out concerns for winter

ONTARIO
As the threat of wildfires has diminished with the onset of colder temperatures, a new threat looms for winter: house fires.
Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton said holidays are top of mind for him this time of year.
“The first thing that comes to mind is Christmas trees and lights,” he said.
Leighton said the National Fire Academy is widely circulating a public safety message about how trees only take “a few seconds to take off.”
Two keys Leighton stresses for safe-keeping of indoor Christmas trees: “stay watered — don’t let them get dry, and keep them away from heating appliances.”
Another tradition that comes with the holidays is lights.
“A lot of us like to have candles,” he says.
As such, it’s important not to leave them lit when not home, or out of the room.
“Blow them out,” Leighton says.
Those lighting up trees and spaces with Christmas lights are urged to avoid daisy chain extension cords. Rather, the chief says, people should opt for a heavy duty base cord that includes a plug-in strip with a circuit breaker that will trip if need be. This helps prevent cords from getting overheated and catching something on fire.
When asked whether his crew has dealt with any holiday fires for the current season, Leighton said “I need to knock on wood — not yet.”
He credits public education, specifically in schools, as kids are quick to pick up what they learn about fire safety during the school year. Unfortunately this year, Leighton said that October’s Fire Prevention Month came and went with none of those education events offered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leighton also credits manufacturers who do testing to improve the safety of those items, such as Christmas lights and space heaters, which are common culprits in house fires.
“We’re also humans, and it’s job security for us, that we make mistakes,” Leighton said, noting that is why constant public education is so crucial.
But it’s not just Christmas that causes fire hazards. Other thing to be aware of are different types of heat. Leighton reminds people to keep furniture, blinds and other flammable materials away from baseboard heaters. If using a space heater, he says to make sure it is actually UL or otherwise approved. Another factor to consider when using a space heater is to ensure it has a tip-over rating, which makes it automatically shut off if it gets tipped over, further preventing fires.
People using a fireplace or wood burning stove, should watch for build-up of kreosote — especially if the chimney went uncleaned during the fall. He describes it as hard and black, lost like coal.
And with more time spent indoors with a variety of heating units and houses closed up to fresh air, the risk of carbon monoxide is “definitely higher in the winter,” Leighton says.
He said sometimes, people who don’t have a good heat source will open the door on their oven to warm up their home, and this can be risky if it is powered by gas.
As such, Leighton highly recommend people who use a gas burning appliance and heat sources to have carbon monoxide detectors in their homes.
