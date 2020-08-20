Irrigation board sets water shut off date; repairs happening on spillway

NYSSA
There is still plenty of demand for irrigation water even as harvest operations build, but Owyhee Irrigation District Board members are looking ahead to next year. As such, a tentative date has been set for water shutoff for the season. That is Oct. 2, according to District Manager Jay Chamberlin.
He said the board’s reasoning is to conserve storage in Owyhee Reservoir for next year, not knowing what type of snowpack and runoff will occur next year. While there was enough water stored in the reservoir this season to provide a full allotment of 4 feet per acre, the runoff fell short of filling it, even though it began the current water year about half full, according to Bureau of Reclamation data.
Gong into the fall, irrigation district staff is in the process of building a scaffold around the ring gate of the spillway of the dam to facilitate repair of concrete on the base which supports the gate, which has been deteriorating.
Making the project challenging is that it involves the half of the structure that is situated on the reservoir side, Chamberlin said.
Work is targeted to be completed this fall.
