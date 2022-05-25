Interpretive center sets up temporary exhibit at museum in time for holiday

National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center Project Coordinator Sarah Sherman, left, reviews materials while Vale BLM maintenance worker Jim Ward caulks the seams of a display case at Baker Heritage Museum.
BAKER CITY — Much like the pioneers of 1843, staff at the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center have been preparing for more than a year to make the trek into Baker City, wagons and all.
While the center undergoes extensive renovations, a new Oregon Trail exhibit will be installed at Baker Heritage Museum, 2480 Grove St. This exhibit, along with planned interpretive programming at the same location, resulted from a months-long collaboration between the Bureau of Land Management Vale District, Baker County and Baker Heritage Museum Board.
“The National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center is a mainstay of heritage tourism throughout eastern Oregon,” Museum Board Chair Cammy Warner said. “We are excited to host this exhibit and welcome these visitors.”
The new exhibit opens to the public Friday. A special grand opening is planned for 4 to 6 p.m. June 3, as part of the First Friday activities with free admission, costumed interpreters and light refreshments.
“We appreciate the county’s willingness to provide a venue for us to continue to tell the story of the Oregon Trail, the settlement of eastern Oregon, and the history of the Bureau of Land Management while we update the center for the next 30 years,” Vale District Manager Wayne Monger said.
The $6.5 million renovations to the 30-year-old center facility include installing new cement board siding, insulation, roofing, windows, and doors, along with the heating and cooling system. The Oregon Trail Ruts Access on Hwy. 86 will remain open to the public throughout construction. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays.
For more information and to learn more about the Oregon Trail, visit oregontrail.blm.gov or phone (541) 523-1843.
