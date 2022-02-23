Integra completes pre-feasibility study for DeLamar mine in SW Idaho

In a video by Integra Resources President and CEO George Salamis about the pre-feasibility study for the Delamar Project in southwest Idaho, pictured here, he noted how the mine could be a key silver resource as the United States pursues renewable energy. It is estimated that at peak production, the mine could produce 3.1 million ounces of silver annually, in addition to gold.

 Submitted photo

JORDAN VALLEY Integra Resources has announced positive results of its Pre-feasibility Study and Mineral Resource and Reserve Statement at the DeLamar Project located in southwest Idaho. The site for the proposed silver and gold mine is about 30 miles across the border from Jordan Valley.

In a news release on Feb. 15, Integra provided highlights from the study.

Among those highlights in the pre-feasibility study, Integra noted the mine could provide more than “300 high paying local jobs during peak operations, with a significant number of contractor jobs during construction phases. Furthermore, it estimates a 16-year mine life and “significant contributor to the state of Idaho in the form of tax revenue.”

“The heap leach and mill pre-feasibility study show construction in two stages,” reads the release. “The combined Stage 1 and 2 contemplates a 35,000 metric tonnes per day (“mtpd”) Heap Leach in Stage 1 that will process Oxide and Mixed ore from both the DeLamar and Florida Mountain Deposits, and a 6,000 mtpd Mill to be constructed in Stage 2 to process Non-Oxide ore.

Mill construction will commence in Year 1 at the discretion of the company and is expected to be financed with internal cash flows. Mill construction in Stage 2 can be pushed out as necessary.

Integra believes that a two-stage development reduces risk because of the greater flexibility to respond to the prevailing economic environment in connection with a decision to pursue Stage 2.

The PFS has incorporated multiple sustainably-driven initiatives to lower the Project’s greenhouse gas emissions, fossil fuel needs and overall environmental footprint. The Company has worked closely with sustainability consultants from the outset of the PFS process, evaluating opportunities to reduce its impact.

These include utilizing Railveyor’s light rail system for its ore haulage system, and a Solar / Liquid Natural Gas Microgrid, which is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 13%. The Company estimates that the sustainability-driven initiatives overall will save 145,000 tons of CO2 emissions which equates to taking approximately 32,000 vehicles off the road, and roughly $83 million dollars in energy costs over the life of mine.

