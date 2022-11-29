Year’s expenses reflect new city hall

NEW PLYMOUTH — When one looks at the city of New Plymouth’s net expenses and sees the total is $926,214, they may be concerned at first. However, Kurt Folke, a certified public accountant with Quest CPAs of Payette, noted in his report on the city’s audited financial statements that city officials had planned this as part of acquiring a new city hall.
Folke delivered this report to the New Plymouth City Council at its regular meeting on Nov. 21. As the council had faced further delay in moving into its new chambers prior to this meeting, he offered encouraging words that they may get there soon.
“It sounded [almost like] you were able to do tonight’s meeting in there, but it’s getting close it sounds like,” he said.
According to Folke, there were no concerning findings in the city’s statements. Following are examples from the city’s audited finances.
Total assets and deferred outflows of resources
• Governmental activities: $4,650,566
• Business-type activities: $6,074,776
• Total: $10,725,342
Total liabilities and deferred inflows of resources
• Governmental activities: $276,821
• Business-type activities: $2,947,270
• Total: $3,224,091
Program revenues
Governmental activities
• Expenses: $1,953,338
• Charges for services: $1,010,121
• Operating grants and contributions: $500
• Capital grants and contributions: $16,503
• Net expenses: $926,214
Changes in net position
Net position-beginning
• Governmental activities: $4,404,317
• Business-type activities: $3,235,335
• Total: $7,639,652
Net position-ending
• Governmental activities: $4,373,745
• Business-type activities: $3,127,506
• Total: $7,501,251
Proprietary funds
Assets
• Irrigation water fund: $29,443
• Water fund: $3,792,404
• Sewer fund: $2,081,712
• Sanitation fund: $171,217
Liabilities
• Irrigation water fund: $29,443
• Water fund: $3,792,404
• Sewer fund: $2,081,712
• Sanitation fund: $171,217
Net capital assets
Governmental activities
• Beginning balance: $3,389,449
• Ending balance: $3,779,243
Business-type activities
• Beginning balance: $4,095,512
• Ending balance: $4,101,608
Long-term liabilities
• 2009 water revenue bond #91-06: $1,437,155
• 2009 sewer revenue bond #92-05: $862,293
• Total: $2,299,448
Folke observed that the city has an operating reserve balance sufficient to pay for emergency operations for a total of 11 months. He recommends that city officials maintain a reserve to cover 6-12 months.
He also acknowledged that the city’s net change in fund balance reflects expenses incurred in preparing for the move to the new city hall and library building.
“That’s not a surprise; You folks knew that going in You saved up for the new city hall … for a lot of years.”
Folke expressed gratitude to City Clerk Danielle Painter and other city officials for their cooperation in helping prepare the city’s financial statements for this audit.
