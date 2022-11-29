Year’s expenses reflect new city hall

New Plymouth's new City Hall is pictured.

 Independent-Enterprise, file photo

NEW PLYMOUTH — When one looks at the city of New Plymouth’s net expenses and sees the total is $926,214, they may be concerned at first. However, Kurt Folke, a certified public accountant with Quest CPAs of Payette, noted in his report on the city’s audited financial statements that city officials had planned this as part of acquiring a new city hall.

Folke delivered this report to the New Plymouth City Council at its regular meeting on Nov. 21. As the council had faced further delay in moving into its new chambers prior to this meeting, he offered encouraging words that they may get there soon.



