NEW PLYMOUTH — When the going gets tough, sometimes even the tough get going. Following the departure of David Sotutu as superintendent of the New Plymouth School District on June 30, officials have turned to retired educator Will Overgaard to lead the district as interim superintendent for the 2023-24 school year, as plans are laid to seek a permanent successor.
In an interview with the newspaper on Wednesday, Overgaard shared about how he got into education. He and his family are originally from Boise.
“I have completed 42 years in education,” he said. “ I started way back in 1978 as a classroom teacher and an athletic coach and did that for about 16 years, and I did that in Boise.”
Overgaard originally went to college to major in accounting. But it was during his junior year of studies at the University of Idaho that he decided to let his love for sports guide him in the direction of educating children.
“The track I chose was to transfer from the College of Business to the College of Education.”
His first teaching job was Boise’s Borah High School.
Overgaard may be familiar to people from Weiser, as he served as an administrator at Weiser High School, before later leading the Weiser School District. The move was not a part of his original family plans, as he had four children and originally planned to raise them in Boise.
“”I moved out to Weiser in 1994 to be the high school assistant principal; Later, I worked at the district office as the federal program and special ed director, and I finished my career in Weiser as the superintendent for about seven years …” he said. “We thought we might stay a couple of years, and here we are 29 years later. My kids are all grown, graduated, they’re all moved on and done well in their post-secondary educational endeavors and we never looked back. It was a wonderful move.”
He said the move also gave him a memorable lesson on the role small towns like New Plymouth play in the broader economy of the state, especially in Agriculture. He would become a 4-H dad, as his children became involved in learning how to raise livestock for projects and sale.
“It was a wonderful experience. So we don’t regret that part at all. Before I moved to Weiser, I went to the store and bought my food off the shelf like everybody else, without a whole lot of regard for where it came from and who produced it.”
One of his sons, Willy, is a high school biology teacher, working in Anchorage, Alaska. One of his daughters, he said, is involved in reality television production and has worked on CBS’ Survivor: Fiji.
As far as helping chart the Pilgrims’ course, Overgaard said he intends to remain cautious about his approach as he anticipates only being on the bridge for one year. Nonetheless, he expressed excitement to join the Pilgrims for this year.
“When you walk into a brand new situation and you really don’t know what the lay of the land is, it’s important to keep your eyes and your ears open and ask a lot of questions and address the needs that they have … You don’t really get to make long-range plans, because you’re not going to be here long enough to complete those — or to see them to their fruition.”
This is not the first time Overgaard has stepped in to lead a school district during a search for a permanent superintendent; He has also served as interim superintendent in the Buhl School District.
“In the middle of COVID, for the 2021 school year; They had an opening and they weren’t able to fill it and they thought, ‘We’ll wait a year and then look for a long-term solution for our superintendent’s opening in the spring of 2021,” he recalled, noting that he would frequently spend weekdays living in Buhl before coming home to Weiser on weekends. “This is a similar situation. It was a late opening, they weren’t able to fill it and I interviewed in July.”
The big difference Overgaard observed is a much shorter commute.
Overgaard says that while every district has its issues, he’s already gotten to work meeting members of the New Plymouth community to work on the challenges that lie ahead for this district.
“If I can be a stabilizing force and keeps he district rolling forward,” he feels he can make this work.”The kids are great; The kids in New Plymouth perform well on standardized tests, they graduate, they go on and have done really productive things. Whether they go to college or they go on a mission, or whether they enter the workforce,. Schools in New Plymouth are a lot like they are in other rural areas of Idaho; School is the center focus of the community, and it brings people together, primarily for activities and sporing events and concerts, and things like that.”
Overgaard has also noticed that there is more turnover in this type of position statewide than there used to be. Noteworthy is that Brad Baumberger was interim superintendent of the Payette School District during the 2022-23 school year before making his way into retirement.
“More now than I ever remember; There used to not be this kind of turnover … There’s a lot more going on in education now.”
In a news release on the district’s website, Board of Trustees Chairman Marc Haws expressed his excitement to work with Overgaard.
“We are incredibly fortunate and pleased to have a leader of Wil's caliber step in and help us out while we search for a permanent replacement. We are looking forward to a wonderful school year."
