Will Overgaard

New Plymouth School District Interim Superintendent Will Overgaard, as pictured at the district office on Wednesday. The retired educator comes to New Plymouth for the 2023-24 school year with four decades of experience, including teaching in the Weiser School District and serving as principal of Weiser High School.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

NEW PLYMOUTH — When the going gets tough, sometimes even the tough get going. Following the departure of David Sotutu as superintendent of the New Plymouth School District on June 30, officials have turned to retired educator Will Overgaard to lead the district as interim superintendent for the 2023-24 school year, as plans are laid to seek a permanent successor. 

In an interview with the newspaper on Wednesday, Overgaard shared about how he got into education. He and his family are originally from Boise.



