Who will receive the crowning glory?

The nominees for the 2023 Apple Blossom Queens Court are pictured, in no particular order: Back row, Senior queen nominees Emily Bingham, Leyla Garcia, Austin Eckhart, Dallyn Cummins, Haiden Mordhorst, Neveah Ramirez. Front row, junior princess nominees Aubrie Hernandez, Dacota Grumm, Jaidynn Schosield, Siana Reyes-Veres.
PAYETTE — Ladies, did you watch the Miss America Pageant as a child and dream of being crowned queen of something? Well, for several young ladies this coming Tuesday, May 9, that dream will come true on a local level at the 2023 Apple Blossom Queen’s Coronation Pageant.
Following are the names of this year’s Senior Queen and Junior Princess nominees, as submitted to the newspaper by Jamie Willet, president of the Payette Women’s Civic League, on Tuesday.
Senior Queen
• Emily Bingham
• Leyla Garcia
• Austin Eckhart
• Dallyn Cummins
• Haiden Mordhorst
• Neveah Ramirez
Junior Princess
• Aubrie Hernandez
• Dacota Grumm
• Jaidynn Schosield
• Siana Reyes-Veres
In an email to the newspaper on Tuesday, Willet said this year’s submission topic was “How can you as a student promote school spirit and improve community involvement?”
“Selection criteria for senior queen is a total of scores added together from their submitted Portfolio (a scrapbook of required forms such as reference letters, awards, clubs, pictures) a dance routine and a speech,” wrote Willet. “For Jr. Princess; selection is based on the girl’s reason for wanting to be a representative for Apple Blossom Jr. Princess, the dance routine (confidence, performance, smiles) and their answer to one of the questions drawn from a bowl on stage.”
Participants are drawn exclusively from Payette students, attending Payette High School, home school or a charter academy. The queen’s court attends all Apple Blossom activities and participates in all local parades, as well as community events, festivals and fundraisers.
“They help with Chamber Auction, school carnival, Harmon Killebrew Days, and the Miracle Field baseball games. We are always looking for opportunities to be involved and ask for the public’s help in making those activities know to us so we can have them help.”
Willet said “many of our local businesses” provided gifts and prizes for both the 2022 and 2023 courts’ members.
The pageant will be held in the Payette High School Auditorium May 9 at 7 p.m. The address is 1500 Sixth Ave. S.
