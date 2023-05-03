Who will receive the crowning glory?

The nominees for the 2023 Apple Blossom Queens Court are pictured, in no particular order: Back row, Senior queen nominees Emily Bingham, Leyla Garcia, Austin Eckhart, Dallyn Cummins, Haiden Mordhorst, Neveah Ramirez. Front row, junior princess nominees Aubrie Hernandez, Dacota Grumm, Jaidynn Schosield, Siana Reyes-Veres.

 Photo submitted by Jamie Willet

PAYETTE — Ladies, did you watch the Miss America Pageant as a child and dream of being crowned queen of something? Well, for several young ladies this coming Tuesday, May 9, that dream will come true on a local level at the 2023 Apple Blossom Queen’s Coronation Pageant.

Following are the names of this year’s Senior Queen and Junior Princess nominees, as submitted to the newspaper by Jamie Willet, president of the Payette Women’s Civic League, on Tuesday.



