Thursday, April 16
Payette County Historical Society and Museum monthly meeting, 3:30 p.m., Payette County Museum, 90 S. Ninth St., Payette, (208) 642-4883.
Fruitland Lions Club, 6 p.m. potluck, Doug’s Playroom, 302 S.W. Third, Fruitland, (208) 283-5865.
New Plymouth VFW Post 9036 monthly meeting, 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 114 S. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.
Friday, April 17
American Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 6 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave.
Monday, April 20
The Church of the Brethren Baby Bank (open by appointment only at this time), 303 S. Minnesota, Fruitland, (208) 452-3356 or (208)-452-4372.
American Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 6 p.m., the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 661 S.W.
12th St.
Payette Syringa Lions Club, noon, Hideaway Grill, Payette, (208) 739-3483.
Payette Historical Commission meeting, 4 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.
Vale Public Works meeting, 5 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
Malheur County Fair Board meeting, 6 p.m., Desert Sage Event Center, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, (541) 889-3431.
Payette departmental reports work session, 6 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.
New Plymouth City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., New Plymouth City Hall, 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5338 ext. 3.
Payette City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.
New Plymouth Fire District meeting, 7 p.m., U.S. 30 and Locust St., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5519, nprfpd@outlook.com.
Tuesday, April 21
Treasure Valley Community College board meeting, 6 p.m., Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, TVCC, Ontario, (541) 881-5577.
Wednesday, April 22
Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. To join the meeting, call (571) 317-3129, and enter access code 299-510-653. Long distance charges may apply; there is a toll free number available for individuals who need it. Info: (541) 473-5124.
Owyhee Irrigation District meeting, 10 a.m., Joint Committee of the Owyhee Project meeting, 1 p.m., Stunz, Fonda Kiyna, Horton LLP law office, 106 Main St. N., Nyssa.
Emergency Services meeting, 6 p.m., Vale Fire and Ambulance Department, 252 B St. W., Vale, (541) 473-3796.
Three Rivers Crime Stoppers board meeting, 7 p.m., Weiser Classic Candies, 449 State St., Weiser, cstopper15@yahoo.com.
