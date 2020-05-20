Thursday, May 21
Treasure Valley Quiltmakers meeting, 10 a.m., business meeting follows, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 842 Alameda Drive, Ontario, (541) 881-1463, (541) 889-6602.
Working women with disabilities social group, noon to 1 p.m., EOCIL business center, 1021 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-3119.
Payette County Historical Society and Museum monthly meeting, 3:30 p.m., Payette County Museum, 90 S. Ninth St., Payette, (208) 642-4883.
Ladies Night, 6 p.m., Payette Library Community Room, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.
Fruitland Lions Club, 6 p.m. potluck, Doug’s Playroom, 302 S.W. Third, Fruitland, (208) 283-5865.
New Plymouth VFW Post 9036 monthly meeting, 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 114 S. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.
Malheur Watershed Council meeting, 7 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 710 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 881-1417.
Payette High School graduation celebration parade, 7 p.m., Main Street between First Avenue South and First Avenue North; culminates with cap toss.
Saturday, May 23
Payette Valley VFW Post 2738 and Ladies Auxiliary meeting, 9 a.m., American Legion Hall, 300 S. Iowa Ave., Payette, (208) 642-9696.
Huntington High School graduation parade, 2 p.m.
Sunday, May 24
Vale High School graduation parade, 3 p.m., starts at the high school, 505 Viking Drive, then goes down A Street, across the bridge to Washington Street and back to the high school.
Monday, May 25
Memorial Day Services:
10 a.m.: Rosedale Memorial Gardens, 10350 Iowa Ave., Payette;
10 a.m. Applegate-Kennedy Cemetery: Follow Idaho Street, east of New Plymouth, past Blaine Road;
10:30 a.m. Black’s Bridge, 6787 Willow Creek Rd., New Plymouth;
11 a.m. Park View Cemetery: 3600 Highway 30 W., New Plymouth;
11 a.m. Riverside Cemetery: 1969 N. River Rd., Payette; and
1 p.m. Lions Club Park: Take U.S. Highway 95 to Highway 52 east.
Adrian High School 2020 graduation ceremony: 8 p.m., graduate parade, Adrian; 9:15 p.m., virtual ceremony screening, Parma Motor-Vu, Parma.
Tuesday, May 26
Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Adrian Elementary School, 207 Owyhee St., Adrian.
Ontario City Council meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.
Treasure Valley Rental Association meeting, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Matsy’s Restaurant, banquet room, (541) 216-1675.
Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
Wednesday, May 27
Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. To join the meeting, call (571) 317-3129; enter access code 299-510-653. Long distance charges may apply; there is a toll free number available for individuals who need it. Information: (541) 473-5124.
Ontario High School graduation diploma driving procession (one car per graduate), 6 p.m., Ontario High School’s main parking lot, 1115 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario.
