Thursday, June 11
Car seat safety checks, 4 to 6 p.m., weather permitting, Ontario Fire & Rescue Department, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.
Ontario Library District budget meeting, 5 p.m., board meeting immediately after, Ontario Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-6371.
Southwestern Idaho Birders Association meeting, 7 p.m., visitor’s center at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge, Lake Lowell, Nampa, (208) 454-9001.
Killebrew Miracle League of Payette board meeting, 7 p.m., Meechan’s Diner, 116 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 707-4654.
Payette County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, contingent on agenda items, 7 p.m., 1130 3rd Ave. N., Payette, (208) 642-6018.
Adrian School Board, 8 p.m., Adrian School Library, 207 Owyhee St., Adrian.
Saturday, June 13
Social walk, Walk & Talk Payette MA, 8:15 a.m., 870 S. Iowa Ave., Payette, (208) 949-0129.
Monday, June 15
The Church of the Brethren Baby Bank, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 303 S. Minnesota, Fruitland, by appointment only, (208) 452-3356 or (208)-452-4372.
Payette Syringa Lions Club, noon, Hideaway Grill, Payette, (208) 739-3483.
Duplicate Bridge Club side game, 12:30 p.m., Ontario Elks Lodge, 20 S.W. Third St., Ontario, (541) 889-3541.
Payette Historical Commission meeting, 4 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.
Vale Public Works meeting, 5 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
Malheur County Fair Board meeting, 6 p.m., Desert Sage Event Center, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, (541) 889-3431.
Payette departmental reports work session, 6 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.
New Plymouth City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., New Plymouth City Hall, 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5338 ext. 3.
Payette City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.
New Plymouth Fire District meeting, 7 p.m., U.S. 30 and Locust St., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5519, nprfpd@outlook.com.
Tuesday, June 16
Treasure Valley Community College board meeting, 6 p.m., Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, TVCC, Ontario, (541) 881-5577.
Joint Committee of the Owyhee Project meeting, 7 p.m., Owyhee Irrigation District meeting follows, Stunz, Fonda Kiyna, Horton LLP law office, 106 Main St. N., Nyssa.
Wednesday, June 17
Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m. To join, call (571) 317-3129; enter access code 299-510-653. Long distance charges may apply; there is a toll free number available for individuals who need it. INFO: (541) 473-5124.
Ontario Recreation board meeting, noon, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.
Emergency Services meeting, 6 p.m., Vale Fire and Ambulance Department, 252 B St. W., Vale, (541) 473-3796.
Three Rivers Crime Stoppers board meeting, 7 p.m., Weiser Classic Candies, 449 State St., Weiser, cstopper15@yahoo.com.
Experimental Aircraft Association 837 meeting, 6 p.m., potluck dinner and meeting; program follows, EAA clubhouse, Ontario Airport, 3165 Airport Way, Ontario, (541) 881-6887, (541) 881-6168.
