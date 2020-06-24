Thursday, June 25
Family fun night, 6 to 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.
Friday, June 26
Sack Lunch Book Club, noon, Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.
Saturday, June 27
Walk & Talk Payette social walk, 8:45 a.m., Payette County Museum, 90 S. Ninth St., Payette, (208) 949-0129.
Wednesday, July 1
Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. To join the meeting, call (571) 317-3129; enter access code 299-510-653. Info: (541) 473-5124.
July 1
Free drive-up COVID-19 testing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, (541) 889-7279.
Owyhee Riding Club meeting, 7 p.m., Thunderegg Coffee House, Nyssa.
