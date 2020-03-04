Thursday, March 5
Ontario Visitor and Convention board meeting, 7 a.m., 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.
Friends of the Ontario Library board meeting, 10 a.m., Ontario Community Library.
Vision support group, 1 p.m., New Plymouth Senior Center, 126 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5320.
Ontario Rural Fire Department meeting, 8 p.m., Planning and Building Department, 458 S.W. Third St., Ontario.
Friday, March 6
“The Shame of Weiser City,” or “Dirty Work in the Lucky Cuss,” 7:30 p.m., Star Theatre, 322 State St., Weiser, (541) 889-8012 or (541) 414-0452.
Saturday, March 7
Payette American Legion Post 33’s pancake breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., American Legion Hall, 301 S. Iowa Ave., Payette.
Payette County 4-H District Horse Bowl, 8:30 a.m., Fruitland Middle School, 800 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Fruitland, (208) 452-3350.
66th annual Rock & Gem Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., O’Connor Field House, 2200 Blaine St., Caldwell, owyheerocks.com.
Dance to Dale Borge Band, 6 p.m., Nyssa Senior Center, 316 Good Ave, Nyssa, (541) 372-5660
“The Shame of Weiser City,” or “Dirty Work in the Lucky Cuss,” 7:30 p.m., Star Theatre, 322 State St., Weiser, (541) 889-8012 or (541) 414-0452.
Monday, March 9
Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.
Payette Airport Commission meeting, 4:15 p.m., Payette Municipal Airport meeting room, 2221 Airport Road, Payette, (208) 642-6024.
Family Movie Night, 5 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.
Vale Airport committee meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
Fruitland School Board, 6 p.m., district office, 303 S.W. Third Ave., Fruitland, (208) 452-3595
Payette School Board, 6:30 p.m., Payette Alternative School board room (Galleon Room), 20 N. 12th St., Payette, (208) 642-9366.
Weiser School Board, 6:30 p.m., district office, 925 Pioneer Road, Weiser, (208) 414-0616.
Nyssa School Board, 7 p.m., administration board room, 804 Adrian Blvd., Nyssa, (541) 372-2275.
Revitalize Ontario! organization committee meeting, 7 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (916) 804-4435, revitalizeontarioorg.@gmail.com.
Ontario Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.
New Plymouth School Board, 7 p.m., New Plymouth High School library, 207 S. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5740.
Fruitland City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fruitland City Hall, 200 S. Whitley Drive, (208) 452-4421.
Payette American Legion regular meeting, 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 S. Iowa Ave., Payette, (208) 230-9483.
Tuesday, March 10
Ontario Public Works meeting, 3 p.m., Jacobs, 1551 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario.
Revitalize Ontario! board meeting, 6 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, charfugate@fmtc.com, (541) 889-8801.
Indianhead FlyFishers meeting, 6 p.m., Idaho Pizza, 17 W. Commercial, Weiser, (208) 549-2473.
Payette Public Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. 10th St., Payette, (208) 642-6029.
“Screenagers” screening, 6:30 p.m., Fruitland Middle School, 800 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Friutland, (208) 452-3350.
Washington County Rock Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Weiser Public Library conference room, 628 E. First St., Weiser, (208) 550-9619.
Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
Nyssa City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 14 S. Third St., Nyssa, (541) 372-2264.
Malheur County Soil and Water Conservation District board meeting, 7 p.m., USDA Ag Service Center, 2925 S.W. Sixth Ave., Suite 2, Ontario. For interpreter or other accommodations, call (541) 823-5130 48 hours in advance.
Wednesday,
March 11
American Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Vendome Community Center, 309 State St., Weiser.
Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale.
Free foot clinic, noon, Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette, (208) 741-2411.
Sen. Jim Risch’s senior outreach, noon, Weiser Senior Center, 115 E. Main St., Weiser, (208) 342-7985.
Vale Parks and Recreation meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
Free yoga class, 6 p.m., Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette.
Vale School Board, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary conference room, 403 E St. W., (541) 473-0201.
