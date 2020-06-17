Thursday, June 18
Treasure Valley Quiltmakers meeting, 10 a.m., business meeting follows, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 842 Alameda Drive, Ontario, (541) 881-1463, (541) 889-6602.
Working women with disabilities social group, noon to 1 p.m., EOCIL business center, 1021 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-3119.
Payette County Historical Society and Museum monthly meeting, 3:30 p.m., Payette County Museum, 90 S. Ninth St., Payette, (208) 642-4883.
Fruitland Lions Club, 6 p.m. potluck, Doug’s Playroom, 302 S.W. Third, Fruitland, (208) 283-5865.
New Plymouth VFW Post 9036 monthly meeting, 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 114 S. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.
Malheur Watershed Council meeting, 7 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 710 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 881-1417.
Friday, June 19
Father’s Day parade (public participation encouraged, but stay inside vehicles), 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Edgewood Spring Creek, 1255 Allen Ave., Fruitland.
Saturday, June 20
Walk & Talk Payette social walk, 8:15 a.m., 870 S. Iowa Ave., Payette, (208) 949-0129.
Payette Valley VFW Post 2738 and Ladies Auxiliary meeting, 9 a.m., American Legion Hall, 300 S. Iowa Ave., Payette, (208) 642-9696.
Monday, June 22
Ontario Airport Committee meeting, 6 p.m., airport manager’s office, Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 881-8848.
Payette Boys & Girls Club Initiative meeting, 6 p.m., rotating location in Payette, (208) 740-0111.
Ontario School District board meeting, 7 p.m., District Office board room, 195 S.W. Third St., Ontario.
Fruitland City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 200 S. Whitley, Fruitland, (208) 452-4421.
Payette Community Alliance Network, 7 p.m., Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette, payettecan@gmail.com.
Tuesday, June 23
Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Adrian Elementary School, 207 Owyhee St., Adrian.
Ontario City Council meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.
Treasure Valley Rental Association meeting, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Matsy’s Restaurant, banquet room, (541) 216-1675.
Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
Wednesday,
June 24
Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. To join: call (571) 317-3129; enter access code 299-510-653. Info: (541) 473-5124.
Free blood pressure check, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 741-2411.
