Thursday,
March 12
Malheur Country Historical Society meeting (irrigation projects summary), 11:30 a.m., Treasure Valley Community College, Weese Building, Room 110, 650 College Blvd., Ontario.
Jewelry and craft day, 1 to 3 p.m., Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.
Malheur Local Community Advisory Council’s spring into wellness tour, 3 to 7 p.m., Adrian High School, 305 Owyhee St., Adrian, http://bit.ly/2H2DkeF.
Car seat safety checks, 4 to 6 p.m., weather permitting, Ontario Fire & Rescue Department, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.
Ontario Library District budget meeting, 5 p.m., board meeting immediately after, Ontario Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-6371.
Southwestern Idaho Birders Association meeting, 7 p.m., visitor’s center at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge, Lake Lowell, Nampa, (208) 454-9001.
Killebrew Miracle League of Payette board meeting, 7 p.m., Meechan’s Diner, 116 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 707-4654.
Payette County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, contingent on agenda items, 7 p.m., 1130 Third Ave. N., Payette, (208) 642-6018.
Adrian School Board, 8 p.m., Adrian School Library, 207 Owyhee St., Adrian.
Friday, March 13
Celebrating Idaho Women’s Day, kickoff event, noon; proclamation reading, 12:30 p.m., Payette County Museum, 90 S. Ninth St., Payette.
Senior social, 1 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.
“The Shame of Weiser City,” or “Dirty Work in the Lucky Cuss,” 7:30 p.m., Star Theatre, 322 State St., Weiser, (541) 889-8012 or (541) 414-0452.
Saturday, March 14
Payette County 4-H Oral Presentation Contest, 5 p.m., Fruitland Middle School, 800 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Fruitland, (208) 452-3350.
“The Shame of Weiser City,” or “Dirty Work in the Lucky Cuss,” 7:30 p.m., Star Theatre, 322 State St., Weiser, (541) 889-8012 or (541) 414-0452.
Sunday, March 15
St. Patrick’s Day Dinner, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Agnes, 214 E. Liberty, Weiser.
“The Shame of Weiser City,” or “Dirty Work in the Lucky Cuss,” 2:30 p.m., Star Theatre, 322 State St., Weiser, (541) 889-8012 or (541) 414-0452.
Monday, March 16
Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.
The Church of the Brethren Baby Bank, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 303 S. Minnesota, Fruitland, (208) 452-3356 or (208)-452-4372.
Payette Syringa Lions Club, noon, Hideaway Grill, Payette, (208) 739-3483.
Duplicate Bridge Club side game, 12:30 p.m., Ontario Elks Lodge, 20 S.W. Third St., Ontario, (541) 889-3541.
Payette Historical Commission meeting, 4 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.
Vale Public Works meeting, 5 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
Support the Court basketball game, 6 p.m., Vale Middle School gym, 505 Viking Drive, Vale.
Quit Tobacco (free class), 6 to 9 p.m., Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario,(208) 367-7373.
Malheur County Fair Board meeting, 6 p.m., Desert Sage Event Center, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, (541) 889-3431.
Payette departmental reports work session, 6 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.
New Plymouth City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., New Plymouth City Hall, 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5338, extension 3.
Payette City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.
New Plymouth Fire District meeting, 7 p.m., U.S. 30 and Locust St., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5519, nprfpd@outlook.com.
Tuesday, March 17
Joint Committee of the Owyhee Project meeting, 1 p.m., Owyhee Irrigation District meeting follows, Stunz, Fonda Kiyna, Horton LLP law office, 106 Main St. N., Nyssa.
Quit Tobacco (free class), 6 to 9 p.m., Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario,(208) 367-7373.
Treasure Valley Community College board meeting, 6 p.m., Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, TVCC, Ontario, (541) 881-5577.
Ontario City Council meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.
“The Shame of Weiser City,” or “Dirty Work in the Lucky Cuss,” 7:30 p.m., Star Theatre, 322 State St., Weiser, (541) 889-8012 or (541) 414-0452.
Wednesday, March 18
Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale.
Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, noon to 1 p.m., Emma Humphrey Library, 150 A St. E. Vale.
Ontario Recreation board meeting, noon, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.
Emergency Services meeting, 6 p.m., Vale Fire and Ambulance Department, 252 B St. W., Vale, (541) 473-3796.
Experimental Aircraft Association 837 meeting, 6 p.m., potluck dinner and meeting; program follows, EAA clubhouse, Ontario Airport, 3165 Airport Way, Ontario, (541) 881-6887, (541) 881-6168.
Quit Tobacco (free class), 6 to 9 p.m., Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario,(208) 367-7373.
Three Rivers Crime Stoppers board meeting, 7 p.m., Weiser Classic Candies, 449 State St., Weiser, cstopper15@yahoo.com.
“The Shame of Weiser City,” or “Dirty Work in the Lucky Cuss,” 7:30 p.m., Star Theatre, 322 State St., Weiser, (541) 889-8012 or (541) 414-0452.
