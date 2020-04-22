Thursday April 23
American Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Valley Family Health Care, 2327 S.W. Fourth Ave., Ontario
Monday, April 27
Ontario Airport Committee meeting, 6 p.m., airport manager’s office, Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 881-8848.
Payette Boys & Girls Club Initiative meeting, 6 p.m., rotating location in Payette, (208) 740-0111.
Ontario School District board meeting, 7 p.m., District Office board room, 195 S.W. Third St., Ontario.
Fruitland City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 200 S. Whitley, Fruitland, (208) 452-4421.
Tuesday, April 28
Ontario City Council meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario. Dial-in number (US): (712) 451-0200, access code: 594227#; (international dial-in numbers): https://fccdl.in/i/adamangiebrown4; online meeting https://join.freeconferencecall.com/adamangiebrown4, meeting ID: adamangiebrown4.
Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
Treasure Valley Rental Association meeting, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Matsy’s Restaurant, banquet room, (541) 216-1675.
Wednesday, April 29
Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale; to join the meeting, call (571) 317-3129, and enter access code 299-510-653. Long distance charges may apply; there is a toll free number available for individuals who need it. Information: (541) 473-5124.
