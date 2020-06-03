Thursday, June 4
Ontario Visitor and Convention board meeting, 7 a.m., 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.
Friends of the Ontario Library board meeting, 10 a.m., Ontario Community Library.
Vision support group, 1 p.m., New Plymouth Senior Center, 126 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5320.
Ontario City Council work session, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.
Ontario Rural Fire Department meeting, 8 p.m., Planning and Building Department, 458 S.W. Third St., Ontario.
Saturday, June 6
Payette American Legion Post 33’s pancake breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., American Legion Hall, 301 S. Iowa Ave., Payette.
Monday, June 8
Payette Airport Commission meeting, 4:15 p.m., Payette Municipal Airport meeting room, 2221 Airport Road, Payette, (208) 642-6024.
Vale Airport committee meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
Fruitland School Board, 6 p.m., district office, 303 S.W. Third Ave., Fruitland, (208) 452-3595
Nyssa School Board, 7 p.m., administration board room, 804 Adrian Blvd., Nyssa, (541) 372-2275.
Payette School Board, 6:30 p.m., Payette Alternative School board room (Galleon Room), 20 N. 12th St., Payette, (208) 642-9366.
Revitalize Ontario! organization committee meeting, 7 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (916) 804-4435, revitalizeontarioorg.@gmail.com.
Ontario Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.
Weiser School Board, 7 p.m.. district office, 925 Pioneer Road, Weiser, (208) 414-0616.
New Plymouth School Board, 7 p.m., district office, 113 Southeast Ave., (208) 278-5740.
Fruitland City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fruitland City Hall, 200 S. Whitley Drive, (208) 452-4421.
Payette American Legion regular meeting, 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 S. Iowa Ave., Payette, (208) 230-9483.
Tuesday, June 9
Ontario Public Works meeting, 3 p.m., Jacobs, 1551 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario.
Indianhead FlyFishers meeting, 6 p.m., Idaho Pizza, 17 W. Commercial, Weiser, (208) 549-2473.
Payette Public Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. 10th St., Payette, (208) 642-6029.
Washington County Rock Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Weiser Public Library conference room, 628 E. First St., Weiser, (208) 550-9619.
Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
Nyssa City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 14 S. Third St., Nyssa, (541) 372-2264.
Malheur County Soil and Water Conservation District board meeting, 7 p.m., USDA Ag Service Center, 2925 S.W. Sixth Ave., Suite 2, Ontario. For interpreter or other accommodations, call (541) 823-5130 48 hours in advance.
Wednesday,
June 10
Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. To join, call (571) 317-3129; enter access code 299-510-653. Long distance charges may apply; there is a toll free number available for individuals who need it. Info: (541) 473-5124.
Vale Parks and Recreation meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
Vale School Board, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary conference room, 403 E St. W., (541) 473-0201.
