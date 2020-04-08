Thursday, April 9

Ontario Library District budget meeting, 5 p.m., board meeting immediately after, Ontario Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-6371.

Ontario City Council work session, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.

Payette County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, contingent on agenda items, 7 p.m., 1130 3rd Ave. N., Payette, (208) 642-6018.

Adrian School Board, 8 p.m., Adrian School Library, 207 Owyhee St., Adrian.

Friday, April 10

Community Day of Prayer and Fasting so that “the present COVID-19 pandemic may be controlled, caregivers protected, the economy strengthened, and life normalized.”

American Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave.

Monday, April 13

Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.

Payette Airport Commission meeting, 4:15 p.m., Payette Municipal Airport meeting room, 2221 Airport Road, Payette, (208) 642-6024.

Vale Airport committee meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

Fruitland School Board, 6 p.m., district office, 303 S.W. Third Ave., Fruitland, (208) 452-3595

Nyssa School Board, 7 p.m., administration board room, 804 Adrian Blvd., Nyssa, (541) 372-2275. 

Payette School Board, 6:30 p.m., Payette Alternative School board room (Galleon Room), 20 N. 12th St., Payette, (208) 642-9366.

Ontario Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario. 

Weiser School Board, 7 p.m., district office, 925 Pioneer Road, Weiser, (208) 414-0616.

New Plymouth School Board, 7 p.m., New Plymouth High School library, 207 S. Plymouth Ave., (208) 278-5740.

Fruitland City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fruitland City Hall, 200 S. Whitley Drive, (208) 452-4421.

Payette American Legion regular meeting, 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 S. Iowa Ave., Payette, (208) 230-9483.

Tuesday, April 14

Ontario Public Works meeting, 3 p.m., Jacobs, 1551 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario.

Revitalize Ontario! board meeting, 6 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, charfugate@fmtc.com, (541) 889-8801. 

Payette Public Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. 10th St., Payette, (208) 642-6029.

Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

Nyssa City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 14 S. Third St., Nyssa, (541) 372-2264.

Malheur County Soil and Water Conservation District board meeting, 7 p.m., USDA Ag Service Center, 2925 S.W. Sixth Ave., Suite 2, (541) 823-5130 48.

Wednesday, April 15

Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale.

Ontario Recreation board meeting, noon, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.

Emergency Services meeting, 6 p.m., Vale Fire and Ambulance Department, 252 B St. W., Vale, (541) 473-3796.

Three Rivers Crime Stoppers board meeting, 7 p.m., Weiser Classic Candies, 449 State St., Weiser, cstopper15@yahoo.com.

Tags

Load comments