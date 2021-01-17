Therapy cat adopted to help witnesses

PAYETTE COUNTY — For law enforcement in Payette County, helping witnesses keep their cool is the cat’s meow. At least, that’s the approach the Payette County Prosecuting Attorney’s office is taking in adopting a therapy cat to put witnesses of serious crimes at ease through the judicial process.
In an email on Thursday, Payette County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Duke introduced the newspaper to Gatsby, the county’s new therapy cat.
“The idea for the cat came from my assistants who thought it might be helpful because we don’t have any dogs that frequent the office anymore,” wrote Duke. “The prior Prosecutor [Ross Pittman] had a dog that he brought to work every day but he has since become a judge.”
An assistant in the office also used to bring a dog, but said dog has passed on according to Duke.
He detailed how the cat will keep things in the courtroom purring along.
“The idea behind having a therapeutic cat is that he can help people feel comfortable in a challenging setting, which will hopefully help us do a better job prosecuting criminals,” Duke explained. “When a person commits a crime they have a right to a trial. Part of that right includes the right to confront the witnesses against them. Before asking a witness to sit down in the courtroom and relate what they have seen or experienced, we meet with them to help them understand what to expect and to hear their version of events.”
Duke noted how stressful a trial can be for witnesses, and the role Gatsby plays in helping them through it.
“When a person has witnessed something horrific or been a victim of it, it can be very challenging to sit down and talk about. To help in that process, sometimes a cute feline or canine companion can be a welcome distraction.
Duke said the cost of caring for the cat is borne by the assistant, not the taxpayers.
“As such, she takes care of it and buys all the food and toys for it with her own money.”
Duke said Gatsby is showing plenty of promise, particularly with younger witnesses.
“He has proven himself to be good with kids and welcomes any friendly attention he can get. Our hope is that when people, especially kids, are forced to testify, we can help them to feel as comfortable as possible while enduring such a challenging experience.”
