Girls basketball

Semi-finals: Lady Grizzlies ride the Trojans 

Fruitland 62

Homedale 41

The Lady Grizzlies kept up their post-season winning ways at home on Tuesday, keeping the Homedale Trojans from riding into the finals. Fruitland would take the semi-final match 62-41. Payton Fritts led the Grizzlies’ onslaught with 22 points, followed by Madi Fritts who dropped in 16 and Abbi Roubidoux who chipped in 12.

Boys Basketball

Grizzlies leave claw marks on Panthers

Fruitland     15  16  16  10 - 57

Parma          8   11   4   11 - 34

Fruitland’s boys basketball team would show just as much winning spirit on Wednesday as their female counterparts did the day before. When the Grizzlies showed up at Parma High to do battle for the penultimate game of the season, the Panthers found they didn’t stand a chance. After dominating the scoreboard during the first three quarters, Parma’s last-minute catch-up efforts were too little, too late. The Grizzlies took this game 57-34.

Hyrum Lindsey led Fruitland’s scoring, with 19 points and 11 rebounds on the books. Dylon Watson followed with 18 points and 7 rebounds, and Dawson McGraw was third with 10 points.

