Boys Basketball
Fruitland 64,
South Fremont 63
South Fremont couldn’t stop the Fruitland boys basketball team on their home court, as the Grizzlies inched by on Dec. 4, walking away with a one-point win, 64-63.
Top scorers included Kaimen Peebles, small forward, who earned 16 points, and forwards Jacob Hamann and Nolan Bower, who scored 14 points a piece.
Firth 65, Fruitland 58
Unfortunately, Firth would come first ahead of the Grizzlies the following day, Dec. 5, with the Cougars taking a narrow 65-58 win. Taedyn Jacobsen was first in scoring for Firth with 15 points, while Dylon Watson led the Grizzlies’ efforts as he dropped in 27 points for Fruitland.
