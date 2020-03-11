Pilgrims come up short

In its first trip to the state tournament since 2017, the New Plymouth boys basketball team fell in the consolation championship game 46-40 to Malad.
The Pilgrims weren’t able to get into an offensive rhythm in the game. Derek Hampton led the Pilgrims with 15 points. Matt Hall had 10 rebounds.
Jesus Valdez (pictured) scored seven points, adding five assists and five rebounds.
The Dragons outscored the Pilgrims 20-9 in points off free throws and 21-15 in points off turnovers.
The Pilgrims’ season comes to an end with a 16-11 record. New Plymouth was also the Western Idaho Conference runner-up after originally being picked to finish sixth in the district.
