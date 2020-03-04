Two New Plymouth wrestlers kept the dream of becoming a four-time state champion alive on Saturday night at the IHSAA State Tournament at Ford Idaho Center, albeit with some added drama.
Kyle Rice and Joel Campbell both picked up their second state championships in as many years. At 120 pounds, Rice finished Grace’s Clayton Lunt with an 11-4 decision.
While the final score may suggest an easy match, Rice was in a little bit of danger during the match following an ankle injury in the second period.
“I had the leg, and to defend the leg you sit out and pick up the ankle and throw it by. But he happened to grab it and sit on it and it, which kind of rolled over and that’s what happened,” Rice said.
Up 4-1 at the time, Rice battled for a couple of nearfall points in the final second of the second period. In the third period, Rice gave up a takedown and was called for stalling.
Luckily for Rice, he has a Greco-Roman background (he was the 2019 USA Wrestling U16 Greco-Roman Nationals runner-up) and was able to hit a lateral drop throw on Lunt late in the third period to seal the win.
“I was able to tough it out,” Rice said.
After dropping to third place in the Calhoun Classic and the Rollie Lane Invitational, Rice said one of his focuses this season has been his offense.
“Just getting my shots before anybody else,” Rice said. “I just need to be taking my shots first.
In the 145-pound championship match, Joel Campbell dug himself into a 5-0 hole against Potlach’s Gabe Prather after Prather turned a leg attack by Campbell into a throw. After a chin whip turned into a head and arm pin, Prather looked ready for the upset over the reigning state champion.
After scrambling to his belly to avoid the pinfall loss, Campbell said his options were limited at that point.
“I had to get ready, just pray” Campbell said.
Campbell was able to turn around and beat Prather with a 17-7 major decision by getting a lot of nearfall off of cradles.
While Campbell is no stranger to success, one of his biggest career wins came on Feb. 5 in an exhibition match. In the main event of a dual meet with Nyssa, Campbell beat Nyssa’s Elijah Cleaver 2-1. Cleaver is a three-time OSAA 3A state champion.
Campbell said the win over Cleaver was a major confidence boost heading into the district and state championship tournaments.
“It was great,” Campbell said.
The Pilgrims finished in second place with 199 points. Ririe won its sixth state championship in a row with 245 points.
After finishing in fourth place as a freshman, New Plymouth sophomore Trent Myers picked up the state championship at 138 pounds, using a duck under in the first period to take an early lead. He would beat Malad’s Austin Nalder 3-1 for the championship.
Fruitland finished 10th with 87.5 points in 3A. Ezra Clemens picked up one of the fastest wins in the championship round on Saturday night, beating Ryker Simmons of South Fremont in 22 seconds for the 98-pound champions. Clemens hit Simmons with an overhook throw to his back for the fast win.
3A local placers
98 pounds
First-place match: Ezra Clemens (Fruitland) over Ryker Simmons (South Fremont) (Fall 0:23)
106 pounds
Third-place match: Kolton Farrow (Fruitland) over Jake Summerfield (Bonners Ferry) (MD 11-0)
145 pounds
Fifth-place match: Blake Garcia (Payette) over David Tennant (Buhl) (Dec 9-3)
220 pounds
First-place match: Wyatt Kearn (American Falls) over Greg Gissel (Fruitland) (TB-1 2-1)
2A local placers
98 pounds
First-place match: Hans Newby (Grace) over Caleb Shaw (New Plymouth) (Dec 4-0)
106 pounds
Third-place match: Hyrum Boone (Ririe) over Riley Lundy (New Plymouth) (Dec 5-1)
120 pounds
First-place match: Kyle Rice (New Plymouth) over Clayton Lunt (Grace) (Dec 11-4)
138 pounds
First-place match: Trent Myers (New Plymouth) over Austin Nalder (Malad) (Dec 3-1)
145 pounds
First-place match: Joel Campbell (New Plymouth) over Gabe Prather (Potlatch) (MD 17-7)
152 pounds
Third-place match: Hsee Hsee (New Plymouth) over Nicholas Perkins (Firth) (MD 15-7)
160 pounds
Third-place match: Hunter Beus (New Plymouth) over Dan Schwendiman (Ririe) (MD 8-0)
285 pounds
Fifth-place match: Adan Coria (Valley) over Hunter Williams (New Plymouth) (Fall 0:00)
