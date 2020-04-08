Locals lead all-Idaho basketball teams

FRUITLAND - While it’s been a month since the end of the basketball season, the votes are now in for the all-Idaho basketball teams, and Payette County boys and girls have worked their way onto the list.
The Fruitland boys basketball team finished third at the state tournament, and multi-purpose forward Hyrum Lindsey has come home with boys 3A first team honors. The junior led the team in points (13.5 points per game) and rebounds (seven per game).
Colton Capps was given second team honors. Capps was the Grizzlies’ top defender and one of their best shooters. Capps missed most of the district tournament and the state tournament after suffering a knee injury in the first game of the district tournament against Parma.
Kimberly’s Dawson Cummins was the Player of the Year. Sugar-Salem coach Shawn Freeman was the Coach of the Year.
On the girls side, Timberlake’s Taryn Soumas was the Player of the Year. Matt Miller, of Timberlake, was the Coach of the Year.
The New Plymouth girls basketball team battled to the consolation championship in the 2A girls bracket. The Pilgrims were led all season by Alyssa Christensen, who was a walking double-double, recording 12.5 points per game and 10.4 rebounds per game.
Sadie Gronning of Soda Springs was the girls 2A Player of the Year. Wade Schvaneveldt of Soda Springs was the Coach of the Year.
On the boys side, North Fremont’s Jordan Lenz was the Player of the Year while Shannon Hill, also of North Fremont, was the Coach of the Year.
